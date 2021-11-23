Lady Blackhawk Volleyball girls awarded

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks were recently awarded for their performance this past season, according to coach Jessica Woods.

Awards and the recipients include:

MVP• Lauren Wright, 23 aces; 96.8% serving percentage; 1.9 SIR rating; 370 Digs; 352 kills (most in a season; and .224 H%. Career 572 kills, 695 digs.

• All-State and All State Tournament Team^Lauren Wright

Team awards: (voted on by girls)

• Blackhawk award^Dallice White

• Leadership Award^Izzy Smith

• Ace Award^Leah Telgemeier, 58 aces, 90% serving

• Newcomer of the Year^Kayleigh Mathis, + .106; 40 kills, 37 blocks

• Offensive player of the year^Sydney Spears, 330 kills; + .198 hitting percentage; 34 aces (86%), 31 blocks

• Defensive player of the year^Nalea Holliday, 1.8 SR rating; 520 digs (most in season)

Other awards include:

• All Conference honorable mention^Kayleigh Mathis

• All Conference:

- Leah Telgemeier

- Sydney Spears

- Dallice White

- Izzy Smith

- Lauren Wright

- Nalea Holliday