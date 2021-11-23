Lady Blackhawk Volleyball girls awarded

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks were recently awarded for their performance this past season, according to coach Jessica Woods.
Awards and the recipients include:
MVP• Lauren Wright, 23 aces; 96.8% serving percentage; 1.9 SIR rating; 370 Digs; 352 kills (most in a season; and .224 H%. Career 572 kills, 695 digs.
• All-State and All State Tournament Team^Lauren Wright
Team awards: (voted on by girls)
• Blackhawk award^Dallice White
• Leadership Award^Izzy Smith
• Ace Award^Leah Telgemeier, 58 aces, 90% serving
• Newcomer of the Year^Kayleigh Mathis, + .106; 40 kills, 37 blocks
• Offensive player of the year^Sydney Spears, 330 kills; + .198 hitting percentage; 34 aces (86%), 31 blocks
• Defensive player of the year^Nalea Holliday, 1.8 SR rating; 520 digs (most in season)
Other awards include:
• All Conference honorable mention^Kayleigh Mathis
• All Conference:
- Leah Telgemeier
- Sydney Spears
- Dallice White
- Izzy Smith
- Lauren Wright
- Nalea Holliday