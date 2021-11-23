Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Ashley M. Alaniz, 36, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Kimberly Banegas, 25, speeding, bond forfeit
Ariel Constance Barnett, 26, speeding, bond forfeit
Edwin William Browning, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Zachary Earl Carothers, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Robert Dane Cote, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Mitchell D. Cox, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Tony Wayne Davis, 45, speeding, bond forfeit
Curtis Wayne Dunlap, 35, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Douglas James Dunn, 30, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Angelica Dunson, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Gregory Foster, 32, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Martin W. Heckard, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Vickie L. Hilburn, 52, illegal dumping or littering, bond forfeit
Mary Katherine Howell, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
James L. Huffman, 58, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Sydney Ippensen, 18, speeding, guilty
Ryan W. Keene, 26, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jacob Kissinger, 25, no drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Thomas W. LeSoard, 41, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Jesus Lopez-Garay, 36, no drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty
Tamara Michelle Lucas, 41, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Alexandria Nicole Luker, 20, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Bryan Casey McBurnett, 34, fictitious tags, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Riley Miller, 18, speeding, bond forfeit
Kimberly Morales, 23, no drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit
Chris L. Perryman, 43, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Ethan A. Peterson, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Page Jewell Phillips, 27, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Brian Allen Phinney, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt fail to complete drug, alcohol, safety and education program, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Robin Jo Recio, 36, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Jo Ann L. Riner, 76, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Michael W. Roy, 51, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Ricardo Sanchez, 23, no drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit
Sergio Raul Serrano, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no seat belt, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Michelle Lee Simmerman, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Taylor Ray Sutherlan, 29, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Caden J. Swadley, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty
Linda Dianne Taylor, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Sabrina Taylor, 47, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Chantley Sherie Tuck, 28, violation of protection order, guilty
Skyler Lee Turnbull, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joseph Carroll Wilson, 20, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Curtis Lee Wyatt, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Traci A. Wyman, 43, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no seat belt, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty