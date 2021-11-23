Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Ashley M. Alaniz, 36, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Kimberly Banegas, 25, speeding, bond forfeit

Ariel Constance Barnett, 26, speeding, bond forfeit

Edwin William Browning, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Zachary Earl Carothers, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Robert Dane Cote, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Mitchell D. Cox, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Tony Wayne Davis, 45, speeding, bond forfeit

Curtis Wayne Dunlap, 35, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Douglas James Dunn, 30, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Angelica Dunson, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Gregory Foster, 32, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Martin W. Heckard, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Vickie L. Hilburn, 52, illegal dumping or littering, bond forfeit

Mary Katherine Howell, 38, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

James L. Huffman, 58, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Sydney Ippensen, 18, speeding, guilty

Ryan W. Keene, 26, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jacob Kissinger, 25, no drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Thomas W. LeSoard, 41, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Jesus Lopez-Garay, 36, no drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty

Tamara Michelle Lucas, 41, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Alexandria Nicole Luker, 20, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Bryan Casey McBurnett, 34, fictitious tags, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Riley Miller, 18, speeding, bond forfeit

Kimberly Morales, 23, no drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit

Chris L. Perryman, 43, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Ethan A. Peterson, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Page Jewell Phillips, 27, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Brian Allen Phinney, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt fail to complete drug, alcohol, safety and education program, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Robin Jo Recio, 36, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Jo Ann L. Riner, 76, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Michael W. Roy, 51, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Ricardo Sanchez, 23, no drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit

Sergio Raul Serrano, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no seat belt, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Michelle Lee Simmerman, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Taylor Ray Sutherlan, 29, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Caden J. Swadley, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Linda Dianne Taylor, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Sabrina Taylor, 47, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Chantley Sherie Tuck, 28, violation of protection order, guilty

Skyler Lee Turnbull, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joseph Carroll Wilson, 20, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Curtis Lee Wyatt, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Traci A. Wyman, 43, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no seat belt, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty