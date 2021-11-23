College news

Arkansas State

Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement, held Aug. 13 in Centennial Bank Stadium.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.

Graduates from northwest Arkansas include:

Pea Ridge: Jamie Wayne Baggett, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration.

NCC

Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pa., welcomed Elizabeth Jackson of Pea Ridge as one of the new or returning students attending the fall 2021 semester.

Jackson is among more than 7,700 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and online.