Benton County

Nov. 12

Codie Lee Foster, 26, and Courtney Wyonia Hayes, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Nov. 15

David Allen Kassing, 26, and Viola Mae Harris, 39, both of Garfield

Nov. 16

Robin Luc Duchesneau, 51, and Katherine Bellan Ferguson, 55, both of Pea Ridge

Dakota Shaun Rhoden, 25, and Delaney Marie Spradlin, 22, both of Garfield

Nov. 17

Trey Benton Wilkerson, 29, and Lena Shealtiel Taylor, 20, both of Pea Ridge