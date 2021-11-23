Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Nov. 16

2:19 p.m. Mayra Lizet Sanchez, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance

7:31 p.m. Dakota Ketcher, 24, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, aggravated assault; violation of a protection order

Wednesday, Nov. 17

6:46 p.m. Brian Charles Lohrke, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation

9:49 p.m. Brittney Dawn Dirck, 25, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Thursday, Nov. 18

12:25 a.m. Brian Willcut, 45, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended driver's license; possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; insurance required

10:41 p.m. Sharon Gordon, 45, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, criminal contempt

Friday, Nov. 19

3:38 a.m. Ethan Aron-Lakoda McDaniel, 24, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, four failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

10:50 p.m. Kendall Shelley, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two first-degree criminal mischief; fleeing; two theft of property; residential burglary; two breaking or entering; third-degree domestic battery

Sunday, Nov. 21

6:43 p.m. Melissa Carol Roughton, 49, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear/hold for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

Monday, Nov. 22

3:13 a.m. Samantha Jo Cotton, 28, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication