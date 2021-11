Members of the submarine veteran organization participated in the Veterans Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 11. Members include Ken Spencer, Pete Rathmell, Le Osterfeld, Mike Rainwater, Armand DeLeurere, John Zurn, Tom Ramsey, Herb Wise, John Hansen, Randy Jordan, Jeff Garrison, Bob Andregg, Mike Conners and Bill Adkins.

