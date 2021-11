Marc Hayot/Pea Ridge Times High school seniors Noah Olson (left), and Dallas White were recognized during the Nov. 8 school board meeting. Both Olson and White are in the Gifted and Talented Program. Olson recently graduated from the Arkansas Governor's School and has already received letters of acceptance from three different colleges. Not to be outdone, White was accepted to 30 colleges. Neither student has said which school they have chosen to attend.

