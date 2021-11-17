Senior Blackhawk cross country runners

Cross Country seniors recognized at senior night included:
Kamree Dye, escorted by her parents, John and Bobbye Jo Dye
Allie King, escorted by her parents, John and Mary King
Lisbeth Vazquez, escorted by her mother, Ana Islas
Isabella Cruz, escorted by her parents, Jessica and Franklin Cruz
Joseph Peal, escorted by his parents, Rodney and Kerry Peal
Eli Wiggins, escorted by his mother and step-father John and Kiki Crider, and his father and step-mother, Jody and Kristi Wiggins
Julian Eberle, escorted by host dad, Ray (Mike) Galbraith
