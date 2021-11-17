Senior Blackhawk cross country runners

Cross Country seniors recognized at senior night included:

Kamree Dye, escorted by her parents, John and Bobbye Jo Dye

Allie King, escorted by her parents, John and Mary King

Lisbeth Vazquez, escorted by her mother, Ana Islas

Isabella Cruz, escorted by her parents, Jessica and Franklin Cruz

Joseph Peal, escorted by his parents, Rodney and Kerry Peal

Eli Wiggins, escorted by his mother and step-father John and Kiki Crider, and his father and step-mother, Jody and Kristi Wiggins

Julian Eberle, escorted by host dad, Ray (Mike) Galbraith

