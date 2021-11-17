Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Blackhawk cross country runners

by Annette Beard | November 17, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Kamree Dye, escorted by her parents, John and Bobbye Jo Dye

Cross Country seniors recognized at senior night included:

Kamree Dye, escorted by her parents, John and Bobbye Jo Dye

Allie King, escorted by her parents, John and Mary King

Lisbeth Vazquez, escorted by her mother, Ana Islas

Isabella Cruz, escorted by her parents, Jessica and Franklin Cruz

Joseph Peal, escorted by his parents, Rodney and Kerry Peal

Eli Wiggins, escorted by his mother and step-father John and Kiki Crider, and his father and step-mother, Jody and Kristi Wiggins

Julian Eberle, escorted by host dad, Ray (Mike) Galbraith

Joseph Peal, escorted by his parents, Rodney and Kerry Peal
Joseph Peal, escorted by his parents, Rodney and Kerry Peal
Eli Wiggins, escorted by his mother and step-father John and Kiki Crider, and his father and step-mother, Jody and Kristi Wiggins
Eli Wiggins, escorted by his mother and step-father John and Kiki Crider, and his father and step-mother, Jody and Kristi Wiggins
Julian Eberle, escorted by host dad, Ray (Mike) Galbraith
Julian Eberle, escorted by host dad, Ray (Mike) Galbraith
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT