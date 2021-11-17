Reynolds fete 60th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Darrel Reynolds of Stella, Mo., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, 2021, in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge, Ark.

Darrel Reynolds and Elsie Bowen were married Nov. 22, 1961, at Brightwater United Methodist Church, Rogers, Ark., by the Rev. M.R. Short. They have one child, Melinda Larson and her husband, Tommy, of Stella Mo., and two grandchildren, Andrea and Trey Larson.

Darrel worked for Wendt-Sonis for 37 years and Elsie is still an Avon representative after 59 years. They have raised Angus cattle all of their married life, raise quarter horses and love their farm life with their family.