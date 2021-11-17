Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 18, 1971

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner and installation of officers in the school cafeteria. Entertainment will be provided by the school band. John Knox will continue as president and Jim Talbot will be vice-president with Eva Patterson as secretary-treasurer.

Several local high school students got their deer during the first of three hunting seasons scheduled for the year. Keith McElmurry, 15, got a nine-point deer west of town. Dennis Bray, 15, of Garfield, killed a 10-point buck near Garfield.

The Pea Ridge National Military Park will be closed to visitors for the entirety of three winter holidays -- Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1981

The FBI investigation into the Pea Ridge Police Department has been closed and the Department of Justice will take no further action, according to city marshal Loyd Pifer who told the City Council he received a letter from the Justice Department.

The Garfield Town Council doubled a gift to NEBCO without even being asked to. The Council had earlier pledged a $500 cash gift but voted to pay the complete cost of installing a 2-inch water main from an existing hydrant to the NEBCO station just completed in the southeast section of town for about $1,005.

Pea Ridge's anticipated $10,497 in federal revenue sharing funds for 1982 will be appropriated to the police, park, library, administration and fire departments.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 14, 1991

The Insurance Service Office of Oklahoma City will inspect and rate the Pea Ridge Fire Department in early December and Fire Chief Jerry Collins said the department is ready. Benton County Emergency Services coordinator Mary Ann Winters said the ISO will inspect every department in the county that uses county-owned equipment, which includes the Pea Ridge department.

The temporary superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park may be from Santa Fe but ha close ties to Arkansas. Steve Adams, who was named acting superintendent of the park two weeks ago, earned an anthropology degree from the University of Arkansas.

Pea Ridge United Fund campaign chairman Carmen Snyder said he is confident the $25,000 goal will be reached. She said employees of Wal-Mart have pledged a total of $15,201.39 to the Pea Ridge United Fund.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2001

Community input about selecting a superintendent received review from the Pea Ridge School Board at its meeting Monday. After accepting two resignations and hiring two replacements, the board went into a 71-minute executive session to discuss personnel. At the end of the closed session, board members announced they are making progress in the superintendent search and have five finalists.

For the fourth year, Pea Ridge high School students honored veterans in a ceremony at school Friday, Nov. 9. Student Council members sent invitations to a list of veterans that has grown each year. Student Council president Elizabeth Miller opened the ceremony. Jerry Burton, Vietnam veteran, gave the opening prayer. The guest speaker was Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller.

The annual Pea Ridge Community Thanksgiving service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, in the Pea Ridge High School cafeteria.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2011

GATEWAY -- Computers, computer equipment, cash and checks were stolen from the Gateway City Hall and the Water Department according to Mayor David White. "All I know is they called me, I was on my way to the hospital. It was 6:30 of a morning," White said, who said the offices were also vandalized. A Benton County Sheriff's deputy on patrol noticed the front door of the building open at 6 a.m. Friday.

A weather station will be located at the high school with a camera installed on top of the gym, thanks to a camera donated by KNWA and the School Board authorizing $7,730 for purchase of a WeatherBug Achieve package. Mark Laster, teacher, said students at the school will benefit.

Seeing a young boy at school wearing a pair of worn-out shoes, one without a sole and no socks, broke Cheryl Tillman's heart. She went to the store right after school and bought shoes and socks for him. then, she went o nurse Val Colburn to find out if there was a problem at school. Thus was born Heart 'n Sole, which collects and distributes shoes and socks for students.