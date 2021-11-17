Cranberry Delight

Recipe from the kitchen of Nancy Clarke

1 lg. pkg. raspberry Jello

2 c. boiling water

1 c. cold water

1 or 2 cans Mandarin oranges, drained

1 lg. can crushed pineapple, drained

2 cans whole cranberry sauce (Ocean Spray works best)

1/2 c. or more chopped pecans

Dissolve jello in boiling water. Add cold water; chill until partially set (very soft set).

Stir in cranberry sauce, pecans, pineapple. Gently toss in Mandarin orange segments.

Chill till firm.

Top with Cool Whip or sour cream, if desired.