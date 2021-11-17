Police receive more NARCAN

Pea Ridge Police received additional Narcan, naloxone, to aid in life-saving measures in the event of an overdose.

Brian Timmons of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church presented Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn with additional naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, to ensure that every officer is adequately equipped with this lifesaving drug. Hahn said officers in many communities do not carry Narcan and that his officers often are the first to arrive on the scene of an overdose call and have administered the drug to save lives in Pea Ridge.

"We're a small community. Our officers do not respond to every ambulance call, but they do respond when they feel like they can assist the fire department by taking immediate lifesaving measures," Hahn said.

"This contribution from Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, combined with previous contributions and a grant in 2020, puts the department in a great position to protect citizens facing an opioid crisis. Besides saving lives, the generosity of others has enabled the chief to implement and maintain this program at no cost to the city."