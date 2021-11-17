Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

11:14 a.m. Police were notified of a possible theft of services. An employee of Discount Locksmith of Springdale reported he received a work order to unlock a vehicle at a residence on Brooks Circle and the vehicle owner was not available to pay him. He did not unlock the vehicle; he was not paid for his time and gasoline amounting to more than $70. Police determined the case was a civil case.

Thursday, Oct. 28

11:39 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Fox Circle in reference to a burglary. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass warning to Jalissa Brown, 30, Bellevue, Neb.

6:56 p.m. Police were dispatched to Dollar Tree in reference to a theft. An employee reported a female was in the store using items off the shelf without paying for them. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jalissa Sherron Brown, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft of property, disorderly conduct and possesion of drug paraphernalia.

3:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Wade Lane for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested John Thomas Dryja, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and Christina Sue Dryja, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Oct. 30

5:50 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Taylor William Smith, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and driving on suspended license (not DWI).

11:36 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Tyler Joseph Baker, 31, Garfield, in connected speeding, possession of Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant from Pea Ridge.

Sunday, Oct. 31

1:07 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited William Mayner, 55, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving with no driver's license and released him to Benton County Sheriff's deputies for four warrants out of Benton County.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

12:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Pea Ridge Veterinary Clinic for a dog dropped off by a resident of Collins Street who said the dog was found at South Curtis Avenue and Sugar Creek Road. On Wednessday, Derek Garner, 49, Pea Ridge, claimed the dog. He was cited for animal at large.

Thursday, Nov. 4

5:14 p.m. A resident of Blair Circle reported her 49-year-old son missing. On Friday, Nov. 4, she reported he had returned hom safely.

Saturday, Nov. 6

6:57 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Harley Jay-Holliday Nunley, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with possessionof Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia

7:35 p.m. Police were asked to provide an agency assist on Arkansas Highway 94 near Airport Loop to find a vehicle which had fled the scene of an accident in. Rogers. Police found the vehicle and stopped it, securing the driver until other law enforcement officers arrived. Rogers Police arrested Lauro Cedillo-Sosa, 35, Rogers, in connection with leaving the scene of an accident, careless/prohibited driving and no driver's license.

Monday, Nov. 8

9:20 a.m. A resident of Asboth Street reported criminal mischief involving a punctured tire on his vehicle.

4:14 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Travis Justin Jones, 42, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; and no insurance

Tuesday, Nov. 9

9:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Halleck Lane for the unattended death of an 85-year-old male.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

12:43 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Walmart Neighborhood Market for a private property accident involving vehicles driven by Janice Carol Mann, 64, Pea Ridge, and Renee D. Broussard, 65, Pea Ridge.

Thursday, Nov. 11

5:55 p.m. Police were dispatched to a restaurant on North Curtis Avenue for a male who had gone through the restaurant and appeared to be intoxicated. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Richard Wayne Penny, 50, Garfield, in connection with DWI and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Friday, Nov. 12

8:44 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Alyssa Marea Hinkle, 21, Bentonville, in connection with speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.