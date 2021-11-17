Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report November 17, 2021 at 9:18 a.m.

October 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^9^11^83

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^1^21

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^18^15^163

Alarm^11^11^74

Vicious animal / bite^5^2^26

Animal call^13^24^199

Assault/ battery^1^0^13

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^3^4^18

Breaking or entering^15^2^29

Burglary^0^1^31

Business check^0^1^4

Civil call^4^13^84

Commercial fire alarm^1^0^3

Criminal mischief^1^1^29

Death investigation^1^1^8

Disturbance^13^15^123

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^3

Extra patrol^341^346^3085

Follow up^34^29^270

Fraud/ forgery^5^7^55

Gun shots^1^2^10

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^1

Informational^48^38^398

Investigation^1^3^9

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^1

Lost/found property^6^5^52

Missing person adult^1^1^6

Missing person juvenile^8^2^36

Motorist assist^4^3^27

MVC w/entrapment^1^0^4

MVC w/injury^0^1^18

MVC wo/injury^19^17^123

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^6^11^38

Other^2^3^27

Overdose^0^0^4

Prowler^1^2^7

Public assist^4^6^57

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^3^0^12

Reckless driver^16^22^144

Residential structure fire^0^0^1

Road hazard^6^1^30

Sex offender investigation^0^2^9

Stolen vehicle^0^1^9

Suspicious circumstance^25^21^168

Theft^8^4^50

Threats^2^4^63

Traffic stop^343^363^2668

Trespassing^7^6^40

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^11

Unlock^0^5^11

Warrant service/felony^3^1^18

Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^50^516

Welfare check^22^10^155

Total^1,057^1,071^9,045

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^19^141

Warnings-^5^25

Warrant arrests-^44^516

City ordinance-^3^44

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^33^392

Warnings-^307^2,240

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^3^36

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^3^43

Warrant arrests-^3^18

Agency Assists^13^123

New Cases^116^990

Traffic Stops^343^2,668
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT