Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

October 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^9^11^83
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^1^21
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^18^15^163
Alarm^11^11^74
Vicious animal / bite^5^2^26
Animal call^13^24^199
Assault/ battery^1^0^13
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^3^4^18
Breaking or entering^15^2^29
Burglary^0^1^31
Business check^0^1^4
Civil call^4^13^84
Commercial fire alarm^1^0^3
Criminal mischief^1^1^29
Death investigation^1^1^8
Disturbance^13^15^123
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^0^3
Extra patrol^341^346^3085
Follow up^34^29^270
Fraud/ forgery^5^7^55
Gun shots^1^2^10
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^1
Informational^48^38^398
Investigation^1^3^9
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^1
Lost/found property^6^5^52
Missing person adult^1^1^6
Missing person juvenile^8^2^36
Motorist assist^4^3^27
MVC w/entrapment^1^0^4
MVC w/injury^0^1^18
MVC wo/injury^19^17^123
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^6^11^38
Other^2^3^27
Overdose^0^0^4
Prowler^1^2^7
Public assist^4^6^57
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^3^0^12
Reckless driver^16^22^144
Residential structure fire^0^0^1
Road hazard^6^1^30
Sex offender investigation^0^2^9
Stolen vehicle^0^1^9
Suspicious circumstance^25^21^168
Theft^8^4^50
Threats^2^4^63
Traffic stop^343^363^2668
Trespassing^7^6^40
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^11
Unlock^0^5^11
Warrant service/felony^3^1^18
Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^50^516
Welfare check^22^10^155
Total^1,057^1,071^9,045
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^19^141
Warnings-^5^25
Warrant arrests-^44^516
City ordinance-^3^44
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^33^392
Warnings-^307^2,240
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^3^36
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^3^43
Warrant arrests-^3^18
Agency Assists^13^123
New Cases^116^990
Traffic Stops^343^2,668