Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

Saturday, Oct. 23

9:57 a.m. Medical emergency, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County

6:10 p.m. Medical emergency, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 24

1:12 a.m. Structure fire, Black Oak Drive, Garfield

2:24 p.m. Medical emergency, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

9:05 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East McNelly Road, Bentonville

Monday, Oct. 25

9:07 a.m. Medical emergency, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

9:48 a.m. Fire alarm, Little Flock Drive, Little Flock

10:47 a.m. Medical emergency, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge

11:29 a.m. Medical emergency, Nemett Circle, Pea Ridge

1:52 p.m. Medical emergency, Frost Street, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, Oct. 26

2:37 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72/It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge

4:52 p.m. Service call, West Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Oct. 27

9:52 a.m. Medical emergency, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

8:33 p.m. Medical emergency, Eagle Crest, Pea Ridge

Thursday, Oct. 28

10:12 a.m. Medical emergency, Hutchinson Street, Pea Ridge

10:53 a.m. Structure fire, Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 29

7:42 a.m. Fire alarm, East Plentywood Road, Bentonville

9:20 a.m. Medical emergency, Lodge Drive, Garfield

6:50 p.m. Medical emergency, MacDonald Drive, Pea Ridge

Saturday, Oct. 30

2:03 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, East Ark. Hwy. 72/East Plentywood Road, Bentonville

9:31 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Tommy Hawk Road/Mariano Road, Bentonville

Sunday, Oct. 31

6:27 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm, Greene Street, Pea Ridge

6:55 p.m. Medical emergency, Ray Street/Baker Street, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, Nov. 2

8:39 a.m. Medical emergency, Carr Street, Pea Ridge

10:05 a.m. Minor accident (law), East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

3:38 p.m. Medical emergency, Looney Road, Bentonville

8:36 p.m. Medical emergency, Emery Boulevard, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Nov. 3

9:34 a.m. Medical emergency, Spruce Street, Pea Ridge

9:41 a.m. Medical emergency, Mitchell Lane, Pea Ridge

1:24 p.m. Medical emergency, John Montgomery Circle, Benton County

Thursday, Nov. 4

11:03 p.m. Medical emergency, Asboth Street, Pea Ridge

Friday, Nov. 5

11:55 a.m. Medical emergency, Carr Street, Pea Ridge

3:03 p.m. Medical emergency, Sugar Creek Road/South Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

6:32 p.m. Medical emergency, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

8:58 p.m. Medical emergency, Zachary Street, Pea Ridge

11:04 p.m. Medical emergency, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

Saturday, Nov. 6

11:17 a.m. Medical emergency, Patterson Road, Pea Ridge

5:03 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

11:36 p.m. Medical emergency, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

Sunday, Nov. 7

1:08 a.m. Medical emergency, Forrest Drive, Pea Ridge

7:31 a.m. Lift assist, Griffin Lane, Pea Ridge

7:53 a.m. Electrical hazard, North Ark. Hwy. 94/White Oak Hollow Road, Pea Ridge

2:18 p.m. Fire alarm, Ryan Road, Pea Ridge

Monday, Nov. 8

5:24 p.m. Medical emergency, Skyline Drive, Garfield

7:26 p.m. Medical emergency, Ashley Lane, Pea Ridge

8:31 p.m. Lift assist, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

Tuesday, Nov. 9

7:39 a.m. Gas leak/odor outside, West Pickens Road/Weston Street, Pea Ridge

8:45 a.m. Gas leak/odor outside, Sugar Creek Road/North Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

9:10 a.m. Cardiac/respiratory arrest, Hallack Lane, Pea Ridge

12:36 p.m. Medical emergency, Crawford Street, Pea Ridge

4:19 p.m. Medical emergency, Dove Road, Pea Ridge

6:46 p.m. Medical emergency, Charles Street/West Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

11:06 p.m. Medical emergency, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Nov. 10

9:01 a.m. Medical emergency, Scenic Drive, Rogers

113:15 p.m. Outside fire, small, extinguished, Gann Ridge Road/London Road, Garfield

Thursday, Nov. 11

8:56 a.m. Medical emergency, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

3:48 p.m. Medical emergency, Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

11:48 p.m. Medical emergency, White Oak Ridge Road, Pea Ridge

Friday, Nov. 12

7:34 a.m. Medical emergency, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

8:45 a.m. Medical emergency, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

10:28 a.m. Medical emergency, Scenic Drive, Rogers