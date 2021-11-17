Obituaries for the Nov. 17, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Donna Belle Jennings Lockman

Donna Belle Jennings Lockman, 79, of Bentonville, Ark., died Nov. 9, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born July 4, 1942, in Rogers to Troy Erton Jennings and Martha Belle Lane Jennings.

She married Daniel Lockman Sr. on Feb. 12, 1970. She was a nurse and enjoyed painting, quilting and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Lockman Sr.; a son, Troy Lockman; and a grandchild, Kahlyn Crow.

Survivors are her children, Daniel Lockman Jr. of Fayetteville, William Lockman (Angela) of Rogers, Dana Gilbert of Rogers, Renee Duffy of Bentonville; step-children, Kenneth Lockman (Jennifer) of Washington state and Kim Brammer of Portland, Ore.; three sisters; 17 grandchildren; many great-grand-children; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, before the service at the church.

Service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at the LDS Building in Bentonville, Ark., with bishop Paul Vanslootan officiating.

Burial was in the VA Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Mikel Drexel Lott

Mikel Drexel Lott, 73, of Garfield, Ark., died the morning of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in his home in Garfield. He was born Feb. 28, 1948, to Jesse Willard and Euna Bella David Lott.

He graduated as part of the Gentry class of 1967, and via the G.I. Bill, traveled to the Missouri Southern State College in Joplin, Mo., while working full time from 1975 to 1982 to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration with minors in Psychology and Sociology. Mikel served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S Army Military Police, from March 1969 till March 1972. He served as an officer with the Rogers Police Department, starting in 1973, retiring after 25 years as a Lt. He focused on training officers in firearms, dedicated to professionalism, stressing the importance of protecting the public, and enforcing the law.

He touched many lives and is greatly missed.

His most recent position was with the U.S. Marshals office as a court security officer at the Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Ark., before retiring completely to live in the woods surrounded by books.

Mikel met his wife, Luyen "Xuan" Thi Nguyen Lott, while serving in Vietnam and they were married on Sept. 23, 1972.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Roy Leon Lott; and sisters, Jill Christine Lott Vinsant and Lisa Lott.

Survivors are his daughters, Serena Marie Lott, Pallas Athena Lott and Renee Penelope Lott; sister, Patricia (Patsy) Lott Miller; and brother, Jack Vale Lott.

A memorial service is currently planned graveside at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Springtown Cemetery located a half-mile east of Springtown on Ark. Highway 12. In case of inclement weather, it will be at the Church of Christ immediately next to the cemetery.

Arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

Kenneth Ray Marler

Kenneth Ray Marler, 64, of Seligman, Mo., died Nov. 11, 2021, in his home. He was born June 1, 1957, in Los Angeles, Calif., to James Marler and Mary Francis Strain Marler.

He loved selling and trading cars in the area and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Marler.

Survivors are his son, Jeremy Marler and wife Ashley of Anderson, Mo.; a daughter, Amy Rice and husband Calvin Rose of Anderson, Mo.; and grandchildren, Isabella, Hailey, Dillon and Destiney.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Harold 'Red' Lavern Scates

Harold "Red" Lavern Scates, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Nov. 9, 2021, in his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Clifty, Ark., to John Scates and Mary Wilson Scates.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was self-employed as a roofer for many years. He enjoyed dancing, fishing,and camping. He attended West Side Baptist Church in Pea Ridge and is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy Scates; second wife, Nancy Scates; brothers Lee, Johnny, Wayne and Ray Scates, and a sister Ila Mae Franklin.

Survivors are two children, Judy Bargay and husband Bill of Seligman, Mo., and Jim Lothes and wife Teddi of Pea Ridge; five step-children; one brother, Kenny Scates of Kansas; and many many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at West Side Baptist Church in Pea Ridge with a dinner to follow.

Cremation arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Robert Lee Walker Jr.

Robert Lee Walker Jr. died Nov. 4, 2021, at Northwest Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born July 7, 1953, at Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, Ga.

He was the only child of Pearl Benice Neal Walker and Robert Lee Walker Sr. He grew up on a farm near Pea Ridge, Ark.

He was a veteran of the Viet Nam War, serving in the capacity of ordinance handler at Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska.

He was a man of many talents. He completed aircraft mechanics school and worked on airplanes based in Tulsa, Okla., and northwest Arkansas. He loved over the road long-haul truck driving and after driving for a number of semi companies, started his own corporation, RLW Trucking, Inc. He loved computers and computer gaming so he became a partner in NWA Net, a website development company, writing websites for local businesses. He worked for a time for Ar-Tech Computer and later established Bob's Home Computer Repair. He enjoyed conversing with people so took short jobs as a shuttle and taxi driver among others.

Motorcycling was one of his passions beginning with a Motoguzzi ride from Alaska to Arkansas. He was a member of GWRRA Goldwing Motorcycle Club. Bob was a very generous. He took time to care for Barbara and later his mother during their illnesses. He opened his home to help out two of his friends when they needed homes. Intensely interested in politics, he expressed his views often. He was a true American patriot.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ellen Walker.

Robert Walker's graveside service with full military honors was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in the Benton County Memorial Park on West Walnut Street in Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Lillie Mae Webb

Lillie Mae Webb, 68, of Rogers, Ark., died Nov. 9, 2021, in her home. She was born Dec. 13, 1952, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Earl Scott and Rosie Hartsfield Scott.

She enjoyed puzzles, flowers, gardening, gospel music and loved her family very much. She attended Discovery Church in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Webb; a son, William Crow and two brothers, Earl Scott Jr. and Albert Hartsfield.

Survivors are her children, Michael Crow and wife Holly of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Brandie Crow of Severville, Tenn.; and many grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.