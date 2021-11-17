New Wendy's, Domino's Pizza on tap for city

Planning Commission members last week looked over plans for two new restaurants coming to town.

The planners' tech review meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, included plans for a Wendy's restaurant, a Domino's Pizza, Bob Maloney Collision Center and a new single-family residential development called Saratoga Subdivision.

Even with four new developments on the agenda, the meeting lasted less than 45 minutes, and engineers and developers agreed to requests or comments made by commission members.

Developers are proposing to build the new restaurants on two lots that are part of Pea Ridge Commons, located on the south side of Slack Street across from Walmart.

The large-scale development plan for Wendy's shows the building will have 3,089 square feet on a one-acre parcel. It will be located at 301 Slack St. Crafton Tull is the site engineer for the project.

Domino's address will be 207 Slack St., and Anderson Engineers of Rogers is the civil engineering company for the project. The building, which will have 2,048 square feet, also will be constructed on a lot that is about one acre in size.

The new Bob Maloney Collision Center will be located to the west of the intersection of It'll Do and Slack Road, according to Jake Chavis, project engineer with Bates & Associates of Fayetteville.

Bates agreed to a privacy fence to protect neighboring properties to the west, to installing a sidewalk along Slack Street and and assured the city and planning commissioners that access to the property would follow management standards by Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Bates said the center will will 9,600 square feet and is located on a two-acre parcel.

For the Saratoga subdivision off Hazelton Road, Bates & Associates, engineers for the development, agreed to use a non-buildable corner lot that is about .3-acre in size as green space for the neighborhood and also agreed to put sidewalks on Hazelton Road along the frontage of the subdivision.

Commission member Dr. Karen Sherman said the sidewalks are needed to provide future connectivity.

"We have to have it there," Sherman told representatives with Bates.

The subdivision will have about 112 single-family lots in a R-2 zone, which requires lot sizes to be a minimum of 8,000 square feet. The owner is K-Vest, Inc.

To be on the agenda for the Planning Commission's Dec. 7 meeting, developers for these projects will have to submit revised plans 15 days ahead of the meeting.