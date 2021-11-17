Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumau arrested for rape

November 17, 2021 at 9:27 a.m.

A Pea Ridge man remained in jail Monday, Nov. 15, in lieu of $225,000 in bond after being arrested Nov. 2 by Pea Ridge Police in connection with three counts of rape and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Bonds of $150,000 and $75,000 were levied on Joshua Duane Mumau, 40, by Judge Ray Bunch at the arraignment.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Pea Ridge Police investigated information received involving a possible sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl. The child was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center.

According to the affidavit, Mumau sexually assaulted the juvenile while she was visiting his residence. As a result of the investigation, police learned of a second victim who was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center who said he "raped her several times in the middle of the night."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT