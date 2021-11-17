Mumau arrested for rape

A Pea Ridge man remained in jail Monday, Nov. 15, in lieu of $225,000 in bond after being arrested Nov. 2 by Pea Ridge Police in connection with three counts of rape and one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Bonds of $150,000 and $75,000 were levied on Joshua Duane Mumau, 40, by Judge Ray Bunch at the arraignment.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Pea Ridge Police investigated information received involving a possible sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl. The child was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center.

According to the affidavit, Mumau sexually assaulted the juvenile while she was visiting his residence. As a result of the investigation, police learned of a second victim who was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center who said he "raped her several times in the middle of the night."