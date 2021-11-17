McInturff gives to teachers

Recently, Emlyn McInturff surprised the staff at Pea Ridge Primary School with wonderful and much needed donations for the car rider duty staff, according to school officials.

Emlyn created a Facebook page for donations from the public to help the staff be protected from the bad weather as it arises. To help, take a look at her social media page -- FB @emlynmcinturffofficial.

She said she shared the idea on social media and received donations. She used the hashtag for the KIND project #KidsIntoNiceDeeds.

"I got to deliver my donations that I received for my KIND Project: Umbrellas 4 Teachers," Emlyn said. "I was so excited to deliver them and the teachers were just as excited to get them. I got to talk about how this project started in the car rider line with Ms. Beth (Mills), who is awesome by the way, and I even got to give them to her! It made my day!

"A huge thank you to everyone who donated to this project!" she said.

"If you would like to help spread more kindness, we have more schools we can help," she said, sharing the Amazon site from which people can order: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/C0XBJAE5PNSS?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR37_IKfZhVqYD8QYQmVA7GNtV7bczAmB7Nk0EuTpQFcRr8KSGzrUAWpL2g.