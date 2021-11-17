Sign in
Honoring his service

by Annette Beard | November 17, 2021 at 9:48 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Navy veteran Troy L. Almand of Bentonville shakes hands with U.S. Representative Steve Womack at the Veterans Day Assembly Thursday afternoon at Pea Ridge High School. Kindergarten through sixth-grade students sang several patriotic songs under the direction of Lona Taylor and April Smith. Almand, the father of Debbie McGee, served on the U.S.S. Bradford from 1955-1957 in navigation/operations.

Veterans were honored at two assemblies Thursday, Nov. 11, at Pea Ridge High School.

Thursday morning, junior and senior high students attended the Student Council hosted assembly with guest speaker Braxton Hurst, commander of the Wood-Hall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. The high school band and choirs performed.

Thursday afternoon, students from the Primary, Intermediate and Middle schools attended and sang at an assembly honoring veterans under the direction of Lona Taylor and April Smith.

"... because of the service of people like you... we may disagree one another from time to time, but those of us who have served in uniform have done so to protect everyone's right to express their opinion. And, we should never forget that," U.S. Representative Steve Womack said to veteran Troy Almand Thursday after the Veterans Day Assembly.
