Honoring his service

Veterans were honored at two assemblies Thursday, Nov. 11, at Pea Ridge High School.

Thursday morning, junior and senior high students attended the Student Council hosted assembly with guest speaker Braxton Hurst, commander of the Wood-Hall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. The high school band and choirs performed.

Thursday afternoon, students from the Primary, Intermediate and Middle schools attended and sang at an assembly honoring veterans under the direction of Lona Taylor and April Smith.

"... because of the service of people like you... we may disagree one another from time to time, but those of us who have served in uniform have done so to protect everyone's right to express their opinion. And, we should never forget that," U.S. Representative Steve Womack said to veteran Troy Almand Thursday after the Veterans Day Assembly.