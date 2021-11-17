Five Blackhawks sign for college sports

Four Pea Ridge High School student athletes signed letters of intent to continue their student sports careers into college at a ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the Performing Arts Centre at PRHS.

Students included softball player Nalea Holliday; track and cross country runner Joseph Peal; and baseball players John Roses, Nathaniel Bennett and Logan Stewart.

"It's a big day for everybody up here. Thank you to our athletes, our coaches and our parents," athletic director Tony Travis said, opening the program. "I know these guys are at an age where they're driving... wasn't too long ago we were taking them to practices and picking them... a lot goes into this; it didn't happen overnight and not by accident. We appreciate each and every one of you and we get to see you guys represent the Blackhawks in one more season in baseball, softball and track."

"We are here celebrating all of these athletes who are continuing their athletic careers at the next level," coach Heather Wade said, as she introduced Joseph Peal who signed to run cross country and track at Lyon College.

"JP started running cross country in seventh grade and since then, he has been a part of four District titles," Wade said. "I have had the opportunity to be JP's cross country coach the last two years. In those two years, he has shown lots of growth and is very dedicated and passionate about the sport. He is always willing to put in the work to improve.

"He is very determined to be his best and has a great work ethic. He is a man of few words and the type of student athlete who will do anything you ask him to do with a little half smile on his face," she said. "As a senior, I am saddened that he will be leaving the program at the end of this year, but I am excited for his next chapter in life."

Coach Jason Upton commended Peal for improving consistently and said he is a hard worker and embodies the character we want in our track athletes.

Holliday was praised by softball coach Josh Reynolds who said her personal achievements include two-sport athlete (softball and volleyball); member of State Runner Up team, All State Tournament team and Gold Glove winner in 2021; four-time scholar athlete and three-year leader of the FCA Softball Huddle. Her career stats include .446 career average, freshman and junior years; .667 her sophomore Year; 36 hits – 2 years; 28 runs scored; 13 HBP; 31 innings pitched – 3.75 ERA; and High Character Kid – always doing what is RIGHT.

"She leads by example and will excel because of high personal expectations," Reynolds said.

Head baseball coach Matt Easterling said: "First off I would like to thank everyone for being here. I would like to thank Coach (Kadem) Tharp (college coach) for being in attendance today. Thank you to the parents of these young men. Without your dedication and love for your sons, none of this would not be possible. The money invested, travel, laundry, time, love and dedication poured into these young men have finally paid off. I am incredibly blessed as a coach to have the opportunity to be a small part of their journey."

Easterling said Bennett will be signing with the North Arkansas College Pioneers.

"Nathaniel moved in from California last season and had an immediate impact on our program. His family has been an incredible blessing to me. He batted over 300 and was second on the team in RBIs. Defensively he was a utility player for us in the OF and first base. Nathaniel was our Rookie of the Year Award winner for the 2021 season and was nominated second Team All Conference. He has a great work ethic and attitude and we are all excited and extremely proud of him."

John (J.T.) Roses will also be signing with the North Arkansas College Pioneers.

"J.T has been a four-year player for us. Last year I put J.T in a difficult position asking him to move from third base to catcher. Not an easy task. But that is J.T.'s mentality -- team first. He batted 3.27 last season. Led the team in HRs, and was our Silver Slugger award winner for the 2021 season and nominated second Team All Conference. J.T. is another great pick up by Coach Tharp and the Pioneers and we are all incredibly proud of J.T."

Logan Stewart will be signing with the NorthEastern State University RiverHawks in Tahlequah, Okla.

"Logan is a four-year starter for us. I have a unique connection with Logan, as I went to school with his parents and played high school ball with his father and played against him in college. So, to have the privilege of coaching his son is something special. Logan has had one and a half seasons of high school baseball taken away from him. But he never lost focus and used the off-time to get bigger and stronger. That's the type of man Logan is. Dedicated to his craft, hard working, great leader of young men. Though he only played half a season last year, he was still nominated second Team All Conference. Logan, we are super proud of you and congratulations."