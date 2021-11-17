Benton County Jail

Monday, Nov. 1

2:39 a.m. Elisa Martin, 49, Garfield, by BCSO, possession controlled substance; possession of open container; violation of omnibus DWI Act

Tuesday, Nov. 2

12:07 a.m. Cody Wilson, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance required

11:30 a.m. Austin Buck, 26, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation; domestic battery;

3:28 p.m. Joshua Duane Mumau, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, second-degree sexual assault; three counts rape

Wednesday, Nov. 3

12:18 p.m. Ryan Scott Jackson, 32, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; revocation of probation; possession of a controlled substance; felony third-degree domestic battering; aggravated assault on family/household member

Monday, Nov. 8

2:18 a.m. Cody Deshields, 32, Pea Ridge, by Siloam Springs Police, revocation of probation

11:08 a.m. Cheyanne Pitts, 27, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear

3:51 p.m. Ethan McDaniel, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Tuesday, Nov. 9

2:45 p.m. Brian A. Phinney, 46, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, three failure to appear, serving three days

Wednesday, Nov. 10

10:21 a.m. Brittany Nicole Nunn, 34, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation

Thursday, Nov. 11

7:54 p.m. Richard Wayne Penny, 50, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense; refuse to submit to chemical test

Friday, Nov. 12

12:22 p.m. Ryan Gordon Alley, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, unauthorized use of a vehicle; theft of property; five failure to appear

Saturday, Nov. 13

2:41 p.m. Daniel Ray Hutchek, 41, by Pea Ridge Police, fleeing; second-degree criminal mischief; insurance required; reckless driving; speeding