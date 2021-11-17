Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Nov. 1
Pea Ridge Cafe
467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No test strips available.
Nov. 3
Diego's Mexican Grill
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.
Pizza Hut
150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Facility is only equipped with two-compartment sink for manual warewashing.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Nov. 1 -- Kids Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Super Donut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Nov. 3 -- Victoria Mexican Restaurant, 155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Nov. 4 -- Steak & Taters, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge; The Turn at Big Sugar, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge