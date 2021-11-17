Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 1

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

Nov. 3

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility is only equipped with two-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 1 -- Kids Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Super Donut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Nov. 3 -- Victoria Mexican Restaurant, 155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Nov. 4 -- Steak & Taters, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge; The Turn at Big Sugar, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge