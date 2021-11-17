Band seniors recognized

Senior students of the band were recognized Friday, Oct. 22, for senior night at the last home football game of the 2021 season.
Natalie Pike, band, and her father Dustin Pike, and her mother and step-father, Amanda &amp; Dustin Montondo
Genero Reyes, band, and his parents Judy and Genaro Reyes
Isaac Ross, band, and his parents Andy and Mandy Ross
Jocelyn Rowlee, band, and her parents Lisa and Eric Rowlee
Jorge Salinas, band, and his parents, Adela and Juan Salinas
Christian Carreira, band/drum major, and his parents Tony and Beth Carreira
Bradley Dean and his parents Jennifer and Brandon Dean
Paul Fryar and his parents, Amitty and Herb Fryar
Vanessa Latham, daughter of Crystal Wood, escorted by teacher Mrs. Sara Beth Eubanks
Taylor McCaslin, band/percussion, and his parents Matt and Tonya McCaslin
George Osornio-Marquez, band/ trombone, and his parents, Crystal and Francisco Marquez
Noah Olson, percussion, with his parents, Lynette and Chris Olson
Camilla Pighetti, band color guard, and her host mom, Tammy Mullins, and host grandma, Patty Mullins