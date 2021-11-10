Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 45

Thursday, Nov. 11, 1971

The Pea Ridge School Band has set a tentative date for its first pubic concert as Saturday, Nov. 20, in the elementary school cafeteria.

A meeting has been scheduled for organizing a Lions Club in Pea Ridge. The meeting will be held in the Dari Park.

Basketball season for the Blackhawks begins Saturday when the Hawks will participate in a basketball jamboree at West Fork.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1981

Initiation of construction on the Pea Ridge sewer project is presently on hold awaiting the application fr and approval of an increase of some $260,800 in the city's grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pea Ridge artist Mary Hunt was featured in this week's Pea Ridge Country TIMES. She began painting after her husband's death and moved to Pea Ridge where she was friends with fellow artists Wanda Roe and Maxine Lee.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 45

Thursday, Nov. 7, 1991

The general campaign chairman of the Pea Ridge United Fund said she hopes word will come this week that the campaign has exceeded its goal. Carmen Snyder said $5,300 has been donated toward the campaign's $25,000 goal.

The pastor of the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene said he is hoping 150 or more people will come to hear the Thanksgiving performance of the Community Choir of Northeast Benton County Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Nazarene Church.

Sam Parker always had an interest in law enforcement. He was named Pea Ridge Police Chief three weeks ago, replacing Sam Holcomb, who resigned.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2001

Like Michelangelo, the Italian sculptor who is fabled to have just chipped away marble to reveal the figure inside, the designers of Big Sugar Golf Course simply "uncovered" the course that was already there. "it's majestic," said Rich Hopkins, general manager, "with its rock outcroppings and meandering streams."

Interviews will begin Nov. 15 for a new Pea Ridge superintendent of schools to replace Roy Norvell who is retiring at the end of the school year. Five candidates for the position were selected from the 28 applications received. They are Dr. Bob Briggs, Springfield, Mo.; Dr. Virgil Freeman, Wright City, Mo.; Dr. Aaron Hosman, Paragould, Ark.; Dr. James Kemp, Union City, Kentucky; and Dr. Don Roberts, Berryville, Ark., according to board president Randy Easterling.

The Pea Ridge School Board will consider the resignation of Shawn Price, the school's computer technician who was hired at the beginning of this school year.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2011

"It's always been that way," wasn't enough for Jerry Burton, Planning Commission member who pushed the issue of correcting the incorrectly shaped sign denoting the state of Arkansas on the school property. The school sign downtown was supposed to have been the shape of Arkansas and Burton said when he moved to Pea Ridge in 1975, he noticed the "boot heel" of Missouri was on the wrong side.

The city's budget is anticipated to increase to 8.3% for the coming year from $5,112,245 for 2011 to $5,538,825 for 2012. Streets, current and future, have been the topic of two meetings for Planning Commissioners recently. At the regular meeting, planners continued the evaluation of the long-range street plan which had been reviewed at a tech review meeting previously.

Parents of Pea Ridge school students and community members are invited to share their ideas about the criteria for a school superintendent at an input meeting in the high school media center.