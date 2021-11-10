Obituaries for the Nov. 10, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Malinda Jane Pruitt McFadden

Malinda Jane Pruitt McFadden, 58, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. She was born July 4, 1963, in Fort Smith, to Katherine Louise Pruitt and Donald Ray Pruitt.

She was also preceded by a sister, Donna Marie Ellis.

Malinda loved horses, music and tending her vegetable garden. She will be remembered for her witty mind that allowed her to excel in working crossword and Sudoku puzzles. Malinda also had a gift for finding four leaf clovers and was able to pass this to her eldest daughter and oldest granddaughter.

She was preceded by her father and a sister, Donna Marie Ellis.

Survivors include her mother; her brother, Donald Ray Pruitt Jr. (Teresa); three daughters, Katherine Lynn Setzer, Christina Marie Clark (Robert) and Alicia Renee Whitted (Christopher); her son, Zachariah Wesley McFadden; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Services are being planned during spring 2022.

Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at: www.RollinsFuneral.com

Shirley Jane Miner

Shirley Jane Miner, 88, of Bentonville, Ark., died Oct. 31, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 29, 1933 in Amboy, Ill., to Howard David Swanson and Twila Iona Covill Swanson. She was a homemaker, enjoyed reading, word search, painting, writing stories, yard sales and the outdoors. Shirley was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Rockford, Ill.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Wayne Miner; three daughters, Donna Miller, Becky Reichenbach, Melissa Miner; a son, Tod Miner and a brother Gary Howard.

Survivors are her children, Art Miner an wife Kathy of Pea Ridge, Ark., Mari Lee of Rockford, Ill., Carol Bowen and husband Gary of Marana, Ariz., Beth Engellman of Machesney Park, Ill., Wendy Lucas and husband Rooney of Machesney Park, Ill.; a sister, Vicky Swanson of Las Vegas, Nev.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge. No local services are planned. Burial will be in Wellwood Burial Park in Rockford, Ill., at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Robert Lee Walker Jr.

Robert Lee Walker Jr. died Nov. 4, 2021, at Northwest Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born July 7, 1953, at Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, Ga.

He was a veteran of the Viet Nam War, serving in the capacity of ordinance handler at Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska. Bob was the only child of Pearl Benice Neal Walker and Robert Lee Walker Sr. He grew up on a farm near Pea Ridge, Ark. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ellen Walker.

Bob was a man of many talents. He completed aircraft mechanics school and worked on airplanes based in Tulsa, Okla., and Northwest Arkansas. He loved over the road long-haul truck driving and after driving for a number of semi companies, started his own corporation, RLW Trucking, Inc. He loved computers and computer gaming so he became a partner in NWA Net, a website development company, writing websites for local businesses. He worked for a time for Ar-Tech Computer and later established Bob's Home Computer Repair. He enjoyed conversing with people so took short jobs as a shuttle and taxi driver among others.

Motorcycling was one of his passions beginning with a Motoguzzi ride from Alaska to Arkansas. He was a member of GWRRA Goldwing Motorcycle Club. Bob was a very generous. He took time to care for Barbara and later his mother during their illnesses. He opened his home to help out two of his friends when they needed homes. Intensely interested in politics, he expressed his views often. He was a true American Patriot.

Robert Walker's graveside service with full military honors will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the Benton County Memorial Park on West Walnut St. in Rogers AR. Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Charlotte Ruth White

Charlotte Ruth White, 71, of Mt. Vernon, Mo., formerly of Garfield, Ark., died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 15, 1950, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Donald and Leta Mae (Hardin) Taylor.

Charlotte was a 1968 graduate of Van Buren High School in Van Buren, Ark. She worked with Ron White Sr. and Ron White Jr. until 2010 as a senior client associate for Wells Fargo Advisors in Rogers, Ark. She loved and cared for our clients as family. She was a great wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend and one of the most selfless persons to ever know.

She was a member of the Rogers First Church of the Nazarene.

On Nov. 1, 1969, she married Ron White Sr. in Van Buren, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Taylor.

Survivors are her husband of 52 years, Ron; her mother, Leta Mae Taylor of Equality, Ala.; son, Ron White, Jr. and his wife, Denise, of Garfield, Ark.; three grandchildren, Ashleigh Harris and her husband, Justin, of Washburn, Mo., Hunter White and Cheyenne White of Bentonville, Ark.; great-granddaughter, Ember Harris, of Washburn, Mo.; two sisters, Cheryl Selby of Equality, Ala., and Donna Helms and her husband, Billy, of Rogers, Ark.; three nephews, Mike Selby and his wife, Tomi, and Patrick Selby of Equality, Ala., and Brett Helms of Fayetteville, Ark.; great-niece, Arrie Rogers and her husband, Daniel, of Equality, Ala.; and great-great nephew, Caul Rogers of Equality, Ala.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon.

A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Burial followed in the Mt. Vernon IOOF Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.