Goblins defeat Blackhawks; Pea Ridge finishes 1-9

by Graham Thomas | November 10, 2021 at 3:47 p.m.
Jeff Brasel/Harrison Daily Times Pea Ridge quarterback Gavin Dixon receives the snap during Friday's game against Harrison at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison.

Brody Gilliam accounted for three touchdowns as Harrison closed out its regular season with a 42-6 win over Pea Ridge.

Gilliam scored on a 13-yard run to give the Goblins a 7-0 lead before they pulled away with 21 second-quarter points. Logan Plumlee threw touchdown passes of 50 yards to Dylan Block and 13 yards to Gilliam, then Beck Jones added a 10-yard touchdown run.

Gilliam's 20-yard touchdown run made it 35-0 and forced the running clock, then Harrison added a 5-yard touchdown run by Mason Kitterman to start the fourth quarter. Pea Ridge (1-9, 1-6) avoided a shutout when Joe Adams scored on a 1-yard run with 1:08 remaining.

Harrison will begin postseason play at defending Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy.

Jeff Brasel/Harrison Daily Times Pea Ridge wide receiver Will Anderson fights off two Harrison defenders during Friday's game at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison.
Jeff Brasel/Harrison Daily Times Pea Ridge wide receiver Will Anderson fights off two Harrison defenders during Friday's game at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison.

