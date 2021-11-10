Goblins defeat Blackhawks; Pea Ridge finishes 1-9

Brody Gilliam accounted for three touchdowns as Harrison closed out its regular season with a 42-6 win over Pea Ridge.

Gilliam scored on a 13-yard run to give the Goblins a 7-0 lead before they pulled away with 21 second-quarter points. Logan Plumlee threw touchdown passes of 50 yards to Dylan Block and 13 yards to Gilliam, then Beck Jones added a 10-yard touchdown run.

Gilliam's 20-yard touchdown run made it 35-0 and forced the running clock, then Harrison added a 5-yard touchdown run by Mason Kitterman to start the fourth quarter. Pea Ridge (1-9, 1-6) avoided a shutout when Joe Adams scored on a 1-yard run with 1:08 remaining.

Harrison will begin postseason play at defending Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy.