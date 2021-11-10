Blackhawks runner-up at state; girls finish fourth

On a day where the eventual state title teams in the 4A State Cross Country Championships cruised to solid victories, a battle emerged among several teams to claim the runner-up trophy, especially in the girls race.

In the respective meets held last Friday in Hot Springs, DeQueen's boys won by a comfortable margin with Valley View's girls running away with the title. In the struggle for second, it was all about teams from the 4A-1.

In the boys race, both Farmington and Pea Ridge were battling it out for second with the fourth place team of Valley View fairly far behind. With Grandon Grant taking fourth in 17 minutes, 17 seconds, Tian Grant finishing sixth in 17:20, and Troy Ferguson grabbing 17th in the field of over 200 runners, the Hawks held an 18-point advantage over the Cardinals through three runners. The lead held up as although though the Cards closed the gap, it wasn't enough as the Blackhawks took a 3-point win over Farmington to finish state runner-up in the final tabulation, 110-113.

Sebasttien Mullikin came in 34th (18:50) with Jacob Stein taking 50th (19:12) to put the finishing touches on the Blackhawk boys acquisition of a state trophy for the secondyear in a row in cross country.

In the girls race, it was evident early on that Valley View was unstoppable, placing four girls in the top ten as the Blazers won by over 70 points. However, a nip and tuck battle developed between Pea Ridge, Harrison, Gravette, and Shiloh, all teams from the 4A-1 District. With Kamree Dye taking 12th (21:06), Liz Vazquez finishing 14th, and RyLee Raines coming in 18th (21:30), the Lady Hawks were leading Gravette by two points, Shiloh by eight, and Harrison by 21 through three runners. However, the Goblins' fourth and fifth runners came in hot, flipped the standings and tied with Gravette in the final tally 111-111. As Harrison's fifth runner was well ahead of Gravette's fifth scorer, the runner-up trophy went to the Goblins. Pea Ridge finished a mere six points behind second place Harrison and took 4th place by one point over fifth place Shiloh 117-118.

Top 25 boys teams in order were: DeQueen 78, Pea Ridge 110, Farmington 113, Valley View 148, Heber Springs 205, Clarksville 206, Shiloh 235, Magnolia 237, Mena 279, Gravette 301, Dardanelle 336, Highland 383, Prairie Grove 387, Nashville 406, Huntsville 406, Berryville 416, Monticello 416, Subiaco 418, Westside 457, Harrison 497, Pulaski 518, Arkadelphia 532, Pottsville 596, eStem 603,and Hope 634.

The girls state standings were: Valley View 35, Harrison 111, Gravette 111, Pea Ridge 117, Shiloh 118, Clarksville 152, Farmington 205, Pottsville 230, DeQueen 242, Heber Springs 250, Magnolia 285, Pulaski 343, Highland 362, Prairie Grove 368, Berryville 385, and Hope 482.

On the girls team, Ava Pippin scored for the Hawks by taking 45th in 23:00, with Allie King finishing 54th in 23:22 to round out the scoring for the. Other runners for the Hawks included Dallice White, 102nd (25:08); Kylee Tidwell, 115th (25:40); Emily Scott, 120th (26:00); and Isabella Cruz, 130th (26:22)

The other runners filling out the nine man state final boys team were: Owen Reynolds, 78th (20:00); Hunter Singh, 90th (20:16); and Noah Pruitt, 96th (20:25).

Tian Grant and Ferguson were the top two sophomore runners in all of 4A with Jacob Stein making the top 10 of that class as well. Grandon Grant finished as the second best junior runner at the state meet, with Mullikin listed as 15th. Freshman Trey Bounds was one of the top 10 freshmen competing in the meet, taking 60th in 19:30.

With no senior boy scorers on a state runner-up squad, the Runnin' Hawks are looking good for the future. DeQueen will lose a top senior with Farmington losing two top scorers through graduation. With the top six runners having a year to hone their skills, perhaps 2022 will see the Hawks return to the top.

Five of the girls squad were seniors competing in their last state cross country meet. They were Dye, Vazquez, King, White, and Cruz. They will all have the upcoming track seasons to keep their time as Blackhawk athletes going, however.

The meet was held as it usually is, at the Oaklawn Race Track in Hot Springs, the state's only horse racing venue. The 5K is held on the infield of the expansive grounds with roughly two laps adding up to the 5,000 meter distance.

Photo submitted The Pea Ridge boys cross country team finished as state runner-up Friday at the Class 4A state meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. Pictured are: (Front, from left): Trey Bounds, Tian Grant, Troy Ferguson and Noah Pruitt; back, Owen Reynolds, Sebastien Mullikin, Hunter Singh, Jacob Stein and Grandon Grant.