No headline

Green Bean Pierre
Recipe from the Kitchen of Mary Durand
Recipes to Remember
1/4 c. vegetable oil
2 Tbsp. wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/2 tsp. tarragon
1/2 tsp. sweet basil
1/2 tsp. parsley
1/2 tsp. garlic salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 (1 lb.) can new potatoes
1 (1 lb.) can green beans
2 Tbsp. chopped onion
1 to 2 small diced tomatoes
Mix oil, vinegar, and all herbs and spices for dressing. Drain liquid off cans of potatoes and beans. Dice potatoes. Combine potatoes, green beans , and dressing. Add onion and tomato at serving time. Make several hours ahead and chill till serving; overnight is good! Can be doubled or tripled for a crowd. Excellent with barbecued chicken.
