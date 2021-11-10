No headline

Green Bean Pierre

Recipe from the Kitchen of Mary Durand

Recipes to Remember

1/4 c. vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

1/2 tsp. tarragon

1/2 tsp. sweet basil

1/2 tsp. parsley

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 (1 lb.) can new potatoes

1 (1 lb.) can green beans

2 Tbsp. chopped onion

1 to 2 small diced tomatoes

Mix oil, vinegar, and all herbs and spices for dressing. Drain liquid off cans of potatoes and beans. Dice potatoes. Combine potatoes, green beans , and dressing. Add onion and tomato at serving time. Make several hours ahead and chill till serving; overnight is good! Can be doubled or tripled for a crowd. Excellent with barbecued chicken.

