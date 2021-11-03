Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 44

Thursday, Nov. 4, 1971

John Knox has been reelected to his second term as president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce

Jack Trent, director of the Pea Ridge High School Band, announced that there will be an organizational meeting to form a Band Booster Club here Thursday in the band room beat the back of the main high school building.

C.R. (Bobby) Putman and his brother, Rex Putman, won first place trophies with their prize-winning cars in Springfield, Mo.

Royalty for the Pea Ridge School Halloween Carnival were Joel Boyd and Connie Hatfield, King and Queen of the carnival, and Buddy Arnold and Melissa King, Prince and Princess.

Twenty dollars worth of nickels and approximately $20 to $30 worth of other change from a cigarette vending machine were reported stolen during a break-in at the Quicke Shoppe here last week. City marshal Al Koenke and deputy sheriff Collins investigated.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 44

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1981

Two students who reportedly spread skunk oil around the high school in Pea Ridge Oct. 23 were not expelled by the School Board as had been the original recommendation of high school principal Carol Ross.

Police officer David Scism and marshal Loyd Pifer patrolled Pea Ridge on Halloween night and found vandalism in the school where someone spread peppers, apples, salt and pepper shakers and coffee grounds on the floors.

J.C. Beaver of Pea Ridge was elected to serve as a delegate from District 1 for Associated Milk Producers Inc.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 44

Thursday, Oct. 31, 1991

The Pea Ridge United Fund will hold its finale of the fall fundraising campaign with a ham and bean dinner Saturday. The dinner will be in the Pea Ridge school cafeteria. Pat Patterson, chairman of the dinner, said music will be provided by Shady Grove Bluegrass.

Richard Kimberlin, president of the Bank of Pea Ridge, presented school superintendent Marvin Higginbottom a check for $5,000 to pay for a new Blackhawk football scoreboard.

Jim Gott has retired as superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park after 25 years with the National Park Service. Gott has been at PRNMP since 1988.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 44

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2001

The world has undergone much change during the past century and 100-year-old Cornelia Zoldak of Garfield has been around for most of it. She has lived in Benton County since 1972 when she and her late husband, Steven Zoldak, moved to a small farm near Pea Ridge after retiring from Allentown, Penn.

Sifting through applications for superintendent, members of the Pea Ridge School Board narrowed the field during a three-hour work session last week at Fred's Hickory Inn, Bentonville. Applicants from four states, including five women and all three current Pea Ridge principals, expressed interest in leading the Pea Ridge School District after superintendent Roy Norvell retires at the end of this school year.

A trip on North Davis Street, going the speed limit, is all it takes to read the meters on Davis, Curtis, McCulloch and downtown. In four minutes, Robert Button, city water and sewer superintendent, can read 116 water meters that used to take half a day thanks to the new radio-read meters.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 44

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011

Finding a new superintendent for the Pea Ridge School District will be a joint effort of school and community leaders following a decision by School Board members to hire Dr. Paul M. Hewitt as a c0-advisor to Dr. Roland Smith, interim superintendent.

The city will have to continue paying an additional $1.50 per meter fee to Benton /Washington County Water Association following action by the Two-Ton Water District Board continuing a fee that had originally been designed to "sunset" this December. Two-Ton supplies water to the city.

A walk home after school was disrupted Tuesday afternoon when Willie Littrell, 13, stepped of the curb on Weston Street and was struck by a car. Heavy school traffic was detoured around the scene. The boy suffered a broken leg and bumps, cuts and bruises. he was released from the hospital Friday.