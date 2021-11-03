Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Nov. 8
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks w/ ranch, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, biscuit, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Nov. 11
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Frito pie, tossed salad, seasoned corn, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Nov. 12
Breakfast: Super donut, Yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potatoes fries, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75