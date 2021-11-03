Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

11:06 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Bryan C. McBurnett, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with Driving While Intoxicated and fictitious tags.

Friday, Oct. 22

3:36 p.m. Police were dispatched to Ace Hardware in reference to a trespass call. An employee reported a man who had been trespassed from the store was recently in the store. As a result of the investigation, police received a warrant for the arrest of Ricky McLeroy, 44, Pea Ridge, in connection with criminal trespass.