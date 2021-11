Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

Saturday, Oct. 23

9:57 a.m. Medical emergency, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County

6:10 p.m. Medical emergency, S CURTIS AVE, Pea Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 24

1:12 a.m. Structure fire, Black Oak Drive, Garfield

2:24 p.m. Medical emergency, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

9:05 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East McNelly Road, Bentonville

Monday, Oct. 25

9:07 a.m. Medical emergency, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

9:48 a.m. Fire alarm, Little Flock Drive, Little Flock

10:47 a.m. Medical emergency, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge

11:29 a.m. Medical emergency, Nemett Circle, Pea Ridge

1:52 p.m. Medical emergency, Frost Street, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, Oct. 26

3:37 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East Ark. Hwy. 72 & It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge

4:52 p.m. Service call, West Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Oct. 27

9:52 a.m. Medical emergency, Hayden Road, Pea Ridge

8:33 p.m. Medical emergency, Eagle Crest, Pea Ridge

Thursday, Oct. 28

10:12 a.m. Medical emergency, Hutchinson Street, Pea Ridge

10:53 a.m. Structure fire, Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 29

7:42 a.m. Fire alarm, East Plentywood Road, Bentonville

9:20 a.m. Medical emergency, Lodge Drive, Garfield

6:50 p.m. Medical emergency, 708 MacDonald Drive, Pea Ridge