Obituaries for the Nov. 3, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Lela Jean Daniel

Lela Jean Daniel, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Pea Ridge to Ralph Patton and Mildred Hart Patton.

She married Jimmy Gene Daniel in December 1962. She worked in the lab at Glad Manufacturing for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling and shopping. She loved her grandkids and traveled to see them and go on trips with them. She enjoyed going to the Wellness Center to socialize and never met a stranger. She was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Gene Daniel, on Aug. 13, 2016; a grandson, Lance Miller; and her parents.

Survivors are two daughters, Lisa Seib and husband Gary of Pea Ridge and Belinda Pepple and husband Shawn of Elizabeth City, N.C.; two sisters, Nancy Jordan and husband J.W. of Pea Ridge and Donna Kiper and husband Lynn of Rogers; and three grandchildren, Ashton, Hayden and Morgan.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Buttram Chapel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Suzanne Magelky

Suzanne Magelky, 72, of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 27, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Plainview, Texas, to Don Ellis Wade and Evelyn Mable Rymal Wade.

She married Edward John Magelky Oct. 4, 1988, and worked for Wal-Mart Sample Store for 25 years. Suzanne loved to camp, fish, go on cruises with family, shop and was a member of the NWA Miata Club.

She 2as preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Stevie Wade.

Survivors are her husband, Edward Magelky of the home; a son, Scott DeShields and wife Gidget of Hiwassee, Ark.; siblings, Bob Wade and wife Faye of Bentonville, Ark., and Judy Roark and husband Kevin of Centerton, Ark.; two grandchildren, Trevor DeShields of Bella Vista, Ark., and Sasha Horstmann and husband Ryan of Decatur, Ark.; two great-grandchildren, Titan and Zaylee; nephews, Bob Wade Jr. and wife Amanda of Gravette, Ark., Randy Wade and wife Madonna of Pilot Point, Texas, Michael Wade of Rogers, Ark.; and two nieces, Laura Thomas and husband Curt of Warsaw, Mo., and Skylar Roark of Centerton, Ark.

Graveside service is set for 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Bentonville City Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

There was no public visitation.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Rhonda Marie Scott

Rhonda Marie Scott, 58, of Fort Smith, died Oct. 28, 2021, in her home. She was born July 31, 1963, in Long Beach, Calif., to Ronald and Mary Martin.

She worked as a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chelsea; father, "Ron" Martin; and niece, Brittney Martin.

Survivors are her daughters Melissa Martin of Long Beach, Calif., Meagan Scott of Bella Vista, Ark., and Natalie Bowman and husband Dustin of Pea Ridge; mother, Mary; brother, Greg Martin and wife Maureen; two grandchildren, Aidan Zenzen, and Caynen Bowman; niece, Krystal; and two nephews, Kevin and Erik.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. Fourth St. Rogers, Ark. Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Joe Berle Simpson, Jr.

Joe Berle Simpson, Jr., 50, died Oct. 19, 2021, He was born July 8, 1971, in Rogers, Ark.

He worked in the IT business for many years.

Survivors are his friends, Jodie Simpson-Todd and her husband, Albert.

No public services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home, Rogers.

Online condolences can be made at www.rollinsfuneral.com.

Douglas Earl VanScoy

Douglas Earl VanScoy, 59, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 16, 1962, in Guam to Leo VanScoy and Boneta Rockafellow.

Doug loved his family and friends but more than anything he loved being a grandpa! He was a sports lover and loved all things Razorbacks but his favorite athlete will always be his son Jeremy playing in the Special Olympics and SNAP. Doug loved serving at church and would help anyone at anytime with literally anything. Please rejoice his home going with us where he is now standing face to face with JESUS. Please reach out if you want to know what that feeling will be someday.

He was preceded in death by his father and step-father, Harold Garvin.

Survivors are his wife, Karen VanScoy of the home; children, Jeremy VanScoy of Garfield, Ark., Jamie Rizley and husband Shayden of Pea Ridge, Ark., Justin Rouse of Nashville, Tenn., Ashley "Bird" Rouse of Springdale, Arkansas, Jake Ryan VanScoy of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; siblings, Dewayne VanScoy, Deone VanScoy, Kim Garvin Voss all of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tracey VanScoy of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four grandchildren, Macey, Mia, Cliff and Makenzie.

A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in First Baptist Church in Garfield.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.