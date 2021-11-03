Mountain biking season draws to close

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks mountain bike season is drawing to a close. The final race was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in Centennial Park.

The team, consisting of about 30 student-athletes, had a good season, with practices held three times a week to work on skills training.

"We are proud of the efforts of our students and thankful for the support of their parents," volunteer coach Keln Taylor said.

"We are looking forward to seeing what next year brings, and excited about getting to practice on our new trails."

The trails were a combined effort of The Walton Foundation, OORC, the Pea Ridge Blackhawks students and their families, and volunteers from the community and surrounding area.