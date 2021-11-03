Sign in
Health Dept. inspections

by Kathy Lauver | November 3, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 21

White Oak Moark Store

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: Pizza sauce with mold growth and no cover on pan and bag of moldy shredded cheese in bottom of pizza make refrigeration unit. About six flies observed flying and landing among food prep surfaces in kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Worker with mustache and neatly trimmed beard did not have a facial hair restraint.

Oct. 22

Takashimura Hibachi Express

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 21 -- Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

