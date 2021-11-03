Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Oct. 26
David William Barnum, 45, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Joshua C. Bunting, 33, driving while intoxicated, guilty
Tristen Hall, 19, disorderly conduct, dismissed
Breanna Dawn Hutchins, 23, violation of ignition interlock device, guilty
Kristen M. James, 39, criminal trespass, guilty
Kendall R. Shelley, 34, theft of property, guilty; theft by deception, guilty; criminal mischief, guilty