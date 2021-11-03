Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 26

David William Barnum, 45, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Joshua C. Bunting, 33, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Tristen Hall, 19, disorderly conduct, dismissed

Breanna Dawn Hutchins, 23, violation of ignition interlock device, guilty

Kristen M. James, 39, criminal trespass, guilty

Kendall R. Shelley, 34, theft of property, guilty; theft by deception, guilty; criminal mischief, guilty