Blackhawks dominate District cross country, take three crowns

The Blackhawk cross country program under coach Heather Wade has established a near dynasty in the 4A-1 District, taking home most of the hardware from the district championships held in Berryville last week.

The meet saw nearly all the scoring Hawks having seasonal bests, setting them up well for the 4A State Championship meet to be held Friday in Hot Springs. Girls are set to run at 11:30 a.m. with the boys to go at 12:15 p.m.

The defending state champion varsity boys team also defended their district title of a year ago, comfortably taking the league crown over the runner-up Farmington Cardinals by a 32-51 margin. The varsity girls also won again, albeit in a much closer fashion, edging Gravette 47-51 in a tight race.

The Hawk junior girls won a tight race of their own to take the championship, besting Farmington with a 35-39 victory. The junior boys did well, taking third place in their race.

The senior boys took four of the top nine place to dominate the field. Grandon Grant was the district individual champion with a time of 16:59 with brother Tian Grant right behind him to take second in 17:05. Two places back was Troy Ferguson who finished fourth in 17:22,and with Sebasttien Mullikin taking ninth in 18:22, pushing the Hawks were far ahead. The Hawks' fifth scorer Jacob Stein finished in the top 20 by taking 16th to put the finishing touch on the victory.

Pea Ridge boys won the meet in 32, followed by Farmington 51, Gravette 95, Shiloh 105, Prairie Grove 109, Huntsville 132, Berryville 195, Gentry 238, with Harrison failing to score.

The Lady Hawks' first three runners took three of the top six places to grab a solid lead after three runners with the fourth and fifth runners protecting the lead as Pea Ridge eventually won by 4. Sophomore RyLee Rains grabbed third in 20:30 to lead the scoring with Liz Vasques and Kamree Dye right behind in fifth and sixth with times of 20:46 and 20:51 respectively. Ava Pippin ran well to take 17th in 22:14 with Allie King cementing the title by taking 22nd in 23:08.

The Blackhawk girls won with 32, followed by Gravette 51, Harrison 70, Shiloh 84, Farmington 117, Prairie Grove 149 with Gentry, Berryville, and Huntsville failing to score.

Brenna Walker took the individual girls' title, winning the 2-mile in 13:17, with Bailey Walker coming in fourth in 13:49, Kennedy Fox seventh in 14:12, and Hailey Westlin 13th in 14:51. As it turned out, the first four Hawk runners compiled 22 team points, tying them with Farmington who also had 22 through four runners. That meant the race between the fifth runners from Pea Ridge and Farmington would decide the title with Hailey Westlin coming in 13th, four places ahead of the Cards' fifth runner, icing the victory. The Hawks' fifth runner was Harley Ingram who came in at 14:51, four places ahead of the Farmington fifth, with Isabella Etzkorn also beating the Cards' fifth as she was 14th in 14:51.5.

Pea Ridge won the meet with 35, followed by Farmington 39, Berryville 99, Gravette 107, Harrison 110, Prairie Grove 126, with Gentry, Huntsville and Shiloh failing to score.

The junior boys settled for third in the district competition with only Ayden Canada finishing in the Top 10. Canada ran a good 12:09 timing to take eighth to lead the Hawks. Evan Wilkerson was 14th in 12;35, Parker Tillman finished 15th in 12:42, Jackson Tillman came in 20th in 13:00 with Wyatt Dodson rounding out the scoring by taking 24th in 13:11.

Farmington won the junior boys title with 36, followed by Shiloh 45, Pea Ridge 75, Berryville 91, Harrison,125, Prairie Grove 171, with Huntsville, Gentry and Gravette failing to score.

Pea Ridge Blackhawk runners won the Senior High boys 4A-1 Conference championship in the conference meet Tuesday in Berryville.

The Junior High Lady Blackhawk runners won the Jr. High Girls 4A-1 Conference championship in the Conference meet Tuesday in Berryville.

The Senior High Girls 4A-1 All Conference and individual awards winners were, from left: RyLee Raines, third; Liz Vazquez, fifth; and Kamree Dye, sixth.

The Senior High Blackhawks who won the Boys 4A-1- all Conference and individual awards were, from left: Grandon Grant, first place and conference champion; Tian Grant, runner up; Troy Ferguson, fourth place; and Sebastien Mullikin, ninth place.

The Junior High girls 4A-1 individual award winners were Brenna Walker, first place and conference champion; Bailey Walker, fourth place; and Kennedy Fox, seventh place.