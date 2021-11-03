Benton County Jail

Monday, Oct. 25

12:21 p.m. Jalissa Brown, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal trespass; resisting officer, class A misdemeanor

Thursday, Oct. 28

5:33 a.m. Michael Andreasen, 56, Garfield, by Lowell Police, registered sex offender fail to comply with reporting

8:16 p.m. Jalissa Brown, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct; shoplifting

Friday, Oct. 29

5:24 p.m. Larry Klinefelter, 63, Garfield, by BCSO, second degree assault on a family or household member

9:56 p.m. Markus Mancel, 50, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation

Saturday, Oct. 30

4:20 a.m. Haley Slater, 27, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, careless and prohibited driving; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense; improper lane use