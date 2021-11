Photograph submitted Last weekend the Pea Ridge Junior High Choir students auditioned for the All Region honor choir. These students — Trey Bounds, Liem Taylor, and Jillian Williams — made the choir and will be performing at a concert in Bentonville on Nov. 6, according to director Sara Beth Eubanks.

Print Headline: All Region choral students

