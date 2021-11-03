Frozen Cranberry Salad
Recipe from the Kitchen of Patsy McCool
Recipes to Remember
1 (8 oz.) cream cheese
2 Tbsp. Miracle Whip
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 can whole cranberry sauce
1 can pineapple, drained
1 c. chopped pecans
1 regular ctn. Cool Whip
2 bananas, chopped
Mix first three ingredients well, then add remaining ingredients. Freeze, then slice.
