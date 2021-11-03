Frozen Cranberry Salad

Recipe from the Kitchen of Patsy McCool

Recipes to Remember

1 (8 oz.) cream cheese

2 Tbsp. Miracle Whip

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 can whole cranberry sauce

1 can pineapple, drained

1 c. chopped pecans

1 regular ctn. Cool Whip

2 bananas, chopped

Mix first three ingredients well, then add remaining ingredients. Freeze, then slice.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]