Spring Athletic Awards presented

Basketball players were presented awards virtually this spring.
Baseball and softball players were celebrated at a banquet Tuesday, May 18, then presented awards. The softball awards were not presented Tuesday as the girls still had a final game to play as they won the state semi-final and were scheduled to play in the state final Friday, May 21. Softball awards will be published when they are received.
Pea Ridge Basketball
Boys
Team MVP: Greydon Edwards
Offensive MVP: Jared Brewer
Defensive MVP: Joe Adams
Mr. Utility Award: Malik Bagsby
Hustle Award: Bric Cates
Most Improved Player Award: David Andrus
Blackhawk Award: Jake Ingram
Battle At The Ridge Scholarship: Cooper Tillman
Girls
Sharp-shooter: Bella Cates
Leadership: Laren Wright
Ms. Clutch: Ravin Cawthon
Blackhawk award: Jordyn Allison
Cristy Graham Memorial award: Hayley West
Most outstanding player: Blakelee Winn
Outstanding Senior award: Aidan Dayberry
Scholar Athlete award: Mikayla Humphrey
Bench Mafia award: Paige Brown, Reilly Ingram
Lady Hawk Iron award: Raegan Bleything
Most Improved Player awards: Sydney Spears, Leah Telgemeier
All-Conference: Cates, Wright, Cawthon, Winn, Dayberry
All-State: Winn
KURM Dream Team: Winn, Dayberry
Baseball Awards:
Scholar Athletes^Matt Dixon, Ryan Law, Cooper Tillman, Samual Tillman, Jonathan Lyons, Gavin Dixon, Logan Long
All Conference^David Andrus, Matt Dixon, Hagen McGarrah
Second Team All Conference^Logan Stewart, Nathaniel Bennett, J.T Roses
Gold Glove, Infield^Matt Dixon
Gold Glove, Outfield^Hagen McGarrah
Pitching^David Andrus
Rookie of the Year^Johnny Lyons, Nathaniel Bennett
Coaches Award^Jacob Lyons
Silver Slugger^J.T Roses
RBI King^Chase Cook
Hustle Award^Ryan Law
Blackhawk Award^Matt Dixon
MVP^David Andrus