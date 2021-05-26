Spring Athletic Awards presented

Basketball players were presented awards virtually this spring.

Baseball and softball players were celebrated at a banquet Tuesday, May 18, then presented awards. The softball awards were not presented Tuesday as the girls still had a final game to play as they won the state semi-final and were scheduled to play in the state final Friday, May 21. Softball awards will be published when they are received.

Pea Ridge Basketball

Boys

Team MVP: Greydon Edwards

Offensive MVP: Jared Brewer

Defensive MVP: Joe Adams

Mr. Utility Award: Malik Bagsby

Hustle Award: Bric Cates

Most Improved Player Award: David Andrus

Blackhawk Award: Jake Ingram

Battle At The Ridge Scholarship: Cooper Tillman

Girls

Sharp-shooter: Bella Cates

Leadership: Laren Wright

Ms. Clutch: Ravin Cawthon

Blackhawk award: Jordyn Allison

Cristy Graham Memorial award: Hayley West

Most outstanding player: Blakelee Winn

Outstanding Senior award: Aidan Dayberry

Scholar Athlete award: Mikayla Humphrey

Bench Mafia award: Paige Brown, Reilly Ingram

Lady Hawk Iron award: Raegan Bleything

Most Improved Player awards: Sydney Spears, Leah Telgemeier

All-Conference: Cates, Wright, Cawthon, Winn, Dayberry

All-State: Winn

KURM Dream Team: Winn, Dayberry

Baseball Awards:

Scholar Athletes^Matt Dixon, Ryan Law, Cooper Tillman, Samual Tillman, Jonathan Lyons, Gavin Dixon, Logan Long

All Conference^David Andrus, Matt Dixon, Hagen McGarrah

Second Team All Conference^Logan Stewart, Nathaniel Bennett, J.T Roses

Gold Glove, Infield^Matt Dixon

Gold Glove, Outfield^Hagen McGarrah

Pitching^David Andrus

Rookie of the Year^Johnny Lyons, Nathaniel Bennett

Coaches Award^Jacob Lyons

Silver Slugger^J.T Roses

RBI King^Chase Cook

Hustle Award^Ryan Law

Blackhawk Award^Matt Dixon

MVP^David Andrus