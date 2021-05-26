Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 21

Thursday, May 27, 1971

A fierce storm, described by Pea Ridge Civil Defense director Billy Sisco as "definitely a tornado," zipped through Pea Ridge country about 5 a.m. leaving as its calling card timber uprooted or broken, some home and farm buildings demolished and many damaged, three head of dairy cattle dead and one mobile home destroyed, its occupants escaping serious injury.

Eighteen boys of the Pea Ridge Cub Scout Pack 113 visited the Pea Ridge National Military Park May 15.

The Pea Ridge School Board burned midnight oil Monday in its attempt to get work and orders agreed upon in time to be ready for the opening of the 1971-71 school term. With all members present, the board learned the the official rating of the high school is now Ba rather than Bw. The board adjourned into executive session at midnight.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 21

Wednesday, May 27, 1981

Final population figures for the State of Arkansas and its subdivisions have been released by Paul Riviere, Secretary of State, and show an increase of 362,191 people in the state over 1970, 18.8% increase. The 1980 state population is now listed, as of April 1, 1980, at 2,285,513.

Chairmen for the various activities for the annual community fair at Pea Ridge, sponsored by Beta Alpha Sorority, are: Dorothy Williams, overall chairman; project chairmen: Pat Patterson, parade; Ruth Talburt, nightly drawing; Pansy Gastineau and Shelby Knapp, queen contest; Mary Jane Pistole booths; Virgie Hazelton, bingo; Shelby Knapp, Tiny Tot; and Marge Padgett, oldest man and woman contest.

Pea Ridge School Board Tuesday accepted resignations of six teachers gave raises to personnel and declined to renew contracts of nine employees. The board members voted to rehire 17 non-certified personnel with a 5% raise.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 21

Thursday, May 23, 1991

Pea Ridge School officials were elated with the results of the minimum performance test for third- and sixth-grade students, but disappointed with the results among eighth-graders. Ninety seven percent of third graders passed the test, 95% of sixth-graders passed, but only 82% of eighth-graders passed, according to Luella Hershberger, school test coordinator.

Doyle Jeffery Nichols of Pea Ridge, was named the 1991 scholar for the College of Agriculture and Home Economics at the University of Arkansas.

Constructing a new water tower and repairing the old one dominated discussion at the Pea Ridge City Council May 14. Water Department superintendent Floyd Blackwell reported the annual inspection showed deterioration in the epoxy lining inside the tank.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 21

Wednesday, May 23, 2001

The bridge on Sugar Creek Creek Road which leads to the Big Sugar Golf Club development in south Pea Ridge became an in-house project for at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting. Darrell Van Roekel, city building official, said he originally budgeted $16,100 for the project with anticipated hep form the Benton County Road Department. He now thinks it will cost more than $23,000 with subcontract labor.

The "Village Market" quilt, designed and made by Amy McInturff, decorates the community room in the Emergency Services building as the women of the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge held a two-day bazaar Friday and Saturday.

Barbara Owen, president of the Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge, and bank employee with the most longevity, presented a piece of birthday cake to regular customer Trish Fitzner during the bank's 90 anniversary celebration Friday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 21

Wednesday, May 25, 2011

The selected replacement for school superintendent Mike Van Dyke turned down the job offer just days after it was offered. The offer came one week after Van Dyke's formal resignation was accepted by the School Board. Jimmy Cunningham was one of two men selected from the five interviewed May 16 by the hiring committee, then interviewed by the School Board members later that evening.

Pea Ridge graduate and Joplin resident Lexi Paryzek was driving home from Kansas when one of the worst tornadoes in U.S history destroyed a third of the southwest Missouri town.

The newest ranger at the Pea Ridge National Military Park's ranger is Virginia Dyer whose favorite family trip as a child is a tie between Glacier, Mont., and Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

This Independence Day, fireworks will be blasting off in Pea Ridge city limits legally for the first time in 52 years. City Council approved the ordinance allowing the discharge of fireworks May 17.