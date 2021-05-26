Public Officials

Arkansas Governor
• Asa Hutchinson (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane St., State Capitol Room 250, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2345, fax 501-682-3597; www.governor.arkansas.gov
Arkansas Lieutenant Governor
• Tim Griffin (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane St., Suite 270, Little Rock, AR 72201-1061; 501-682-2144, fax 501-682-2894; www.ltgovernor.arkansas.gov
Arkansas Attorney General
• Leslie Rutledge (R), 323 Center St., Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982; www.ag.arkansas.gov
Arkansas Senate
Main number: 501-682-6107
Address: State Capitol, 500 Woodlane St., Suite 320, Little Rock, AR 72201
Website: www.arkansas.gov/senate
• Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R), District 3, 709 Sky Mountain Drive, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-636-2115; [email protected]
• Sen. Jim Hendren (R), District 2, 1607 Highway 72 S.E., Gravette, AR 72736; 479-787-6222; [email protected]
• Sen. Bart Hester (R), District 1, 105 Lillard Lane, Cave Springs, AR 72718; 479-531-4176; [email protected]
Arkansas House of Representatives
Main number: 501-682-7771 (Out of session); 501-682-6211 (In session)
Address: State Capitol, 350 Woodlane St., Little Rock, AR 72201
Website: www.arkansashouse.org
• Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R), District 87, 1327 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762; 479-957-1959; [email protected]
• Rep. Megan Godfrey (D), District 89, 500 Janet St., Springdale AR 72762-5045; [email protected]
• Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R), District 90, 5409 S. Pleasant Way, Rogers, AR 72758; 479-236-3060; [email protected]
• Rep. Dan M. Douglas (R), District 91, 6251 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-619-9231; [email protected]
• Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R), District 92, 18134 Highway 72 SE, Gravette, AR 72736-8735; 479-787-6500; [email protected]
• Rep. Jim Dotson (R), District 93, P.O. Box 651, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-222-1234; [email protected]
• Rep. Rebecca Petty (R), District 94, 1209 North Wren Drive, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-621-3464; [email protected]
• Rep. Austin McCollum (R), District 95, P.O. Box 1372, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-426-4141; [email protected]
• Rep. Grant Hodges (R), District 96, P.O. Box 2607, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-381-9091; [email protected]rkansashouse.org