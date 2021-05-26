Pea Ridge Obituaries for May 26, 2021

Rita Ann Hansen

Rita Ann Hansen, 61, of Rogers, Ark., died May 19, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born July 11, 1959, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Harold Christian Hansen and Charlene Ann Bunda Hansen.

She retired from St. Mary's Hopital in Rogers and loved to travel. She was very devoted to her family and friends and attended St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald James Hansen.

Survivors are her identical twin sister, Ruth Ann Hansen of Rogers, Ark.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Olivia Ortega

Olivia Ortega, 62, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died May 20, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Roseville, Calif., to Jose Albino Vigil and Cordelia Gonzales Vigil.

She moved to the area 20 years ago from Reno, Nev., to make her home. She owned and operated Anguie Cleaning Service in Rogers for 19 years. She loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her partner of 20 years, Jose Pena, of the home; children, Dustin Ortega (Erica) of Roseville, Calif., and Tina Ortega of San Bernadino, Calif.; a brother, Benny Vigil (Diana) of Washburn, Mo.; and two grandchildren, Kassie and Byron Ortega.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gail Ann Whitney

Gail Ann Whitney, 62, of Garfield, Ark., died May 16, 2021, in her home. She was born Aug. 3, 1958, in Lincoln, Neb., to John Wesley Smith and Shirley Jean Kinnison Smith.

She retired from Glad Manufacturing in Rogers after 32 years. She enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles, gardening and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Jean Marie Smith; and a brother, Rickey Smith.

Survivors are her husband, Robert Richard Whitney of the home; two daughters, Andrea Wilder and husband Joey of Garfield and Kimberly Roe of Garfield; siblings, Ronnie Smith and wife Paula of Garfield and John Wesley Smith, Jr. and wife Janice of Garfield; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Editor's note: The Whitney obituary is being republished to correct an error in the father's name.