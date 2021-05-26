Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, May 14

6:09 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Derek John Ballowe, 31, Gilliam, Mo., in connection with three warrants (from Benton County, Bella Vista and Little Flock) and no or expired driver's license; and Heather Ballowe, 29, Washburn, Mo., in connection with second-degree battery (on a police officer in the performance of his duty).

Monday, May 17

6:15 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Barbara L. Bateman, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and defective equipment.

Thursday, May 20

8:25 a.m. Police contacted employees at EZ Mart who said no one had contacted them about a wallet found in the parking lot there on May 18.