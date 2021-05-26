Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by Kathy Lauver | May 26, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

April 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^5^6^27

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^1^10

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^15^14^65

Alarm^9^0^11

Animal bite^3^0^8

Animal call^37^22^86

Assault/ battery^1^3^6

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^3^9

Breaking or entering^1^3^7

Burglary^2^11^25

Business check^1^1^2

Civil call^5^6^23

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2

Criminal mischief^7^6^19

Death investigation^0^0^0

Disturbance^8^9^52

Emergency message^0^1^1

Environmental^3^0^3

Extra patrol^169^159^445

Follow up^24^37^119

Fraud/ forgery^6^4^23

Gun shots^0^1^5

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^44^45^141

Investigation^1^1^4

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^7^4^16

Missing person adult^1^0^1

Missing person juvenile^6^2^10

Motorist assist^3^2^13

MVC w/entrapment^0^1^2

MVC w/injury^0^14^15

MVC wo/injury^7^13^41

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^1^0^6

Other^0^1^5

Overdose^1^0^2

Prowler^2^1^3

Public assist^5^5^27

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^1^0^7

Reckless driver^8^16^43

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^4^0^9

Runaway^0^0^0

Sex offender investigation^0^2^2

Stolen vehicle^1^1^5

Suspicious circumstance^15^12^56

Theft^5^3^19

Threats^6^4^31

Traffic stop^270^292^933

Trespassing^4^3^13

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^3

Unlock^0^6^6

Warrant service/felony^2^2^6

Warrant service/misdemeanor^70^64^218

Welfare check^9^9^61

Total^770^792^1,876

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests^15^57

Warnings^4^9

Warrant arrests^70^218

City ordinance^13^22

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^58^172

Warnings-^208^751

Verbal^0^0

City ordinance^4^10

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests^3^18

Warrant arrests^2^6

Agency Assists^15^43

New Cases^141^473

Traffic Stops^270^933

Total mileage^15,780^55,030

