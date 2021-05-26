Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

April 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^5^6^27
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^1^10
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^15^14^65
Alarm^9^0^11
Animal bite^3^0^8
Animal call^37^22^86
Assault/ battery^1^3^6
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^0^3^9
Breaking or entering^1^3^7
Burglary^2^11^25
Business check^1^1^2
Civil call^5^6^23
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2
Criminal mischief^7^6^19
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^8^9^52
Emergency message^0^1^1
Environmental^3^0^3
Extra patrol^169^159^445
Follow up^24^37^119
Fraud/ forgery^6^4^23
Gun shots^0^1^5
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^44^45^141
Investigation^1^1^4
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^7^4^16
Missing person adult^1^0^1
Missing person juvenile^6^2^10
Motorist assist^3^2^13
MVC w/entrapment^0^1^2
MVC w/injury^0^14^15
MVC wo/injury^7^13^41
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^1^0^6
Other^0^1^5
Overdose^1^0^2
Prowler^2^1^3
Public assist^5^5^27
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^1^0^7
Reckless driver^8^16^43
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^4^0^9
Runaway^0^0^0
Sex offender investigation^0^2^2
Stolen vehicle^1^1^5
Suspicious circumstance^15^12^56
Theft^5^3^19
Threats^6^4^31
Traffic stop^270^292^933
Trespassing^4^3^13
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^3
Unlock^0^6^6
Warrant service/felony^2^2^6
Warrant service/misdemeanor^70^64^218
Welfare check^9^9^61
Total^770^792^1,876
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests^15^57
Warnings^4^9
Warrant arrests^70^218
City ordinance^13^22
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^58^172
Warnings-^208^751
Verbal^0^0
City ordinance^4^10
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests^3^18
Warrant arrests^2^6
Agency Assists^15^43
New Cases^141^473
Traffic Stops^270^933
Total mileage^15,780^55,030