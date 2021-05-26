Sign in
Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

by Annette Beard | May 26, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, May 16

8:25 p.m. Medical, chest pain, West Pike Street, Pea Ridge

Monday, May 17

9:20 p.m. Fire alarm, Mitchell Lane, Pea Ridge

11:43 p.m. Fall, John W. Montgomery Circle, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, May 18

2:18 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, Nichols Road, Bentonville

Wednesday, May 19

1:25 a.m. Service call, North Curtis Avenue / East Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

5:25: p.m. Fall, Conrad Street, Pea Ridge

11:28 p.m. Medical, overdose/poisoning, Asboth Street, Pea Ridge

Thursday, May 20

12:38 a.m. Medical, sick person, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

9:42 a.m. Medical, sick person, Wilkerson Road, Garfield

3:22 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, West Pike Street, Pea Ridge

6:48 p.m. Downed trees, flooded road, East Plentywood Road / East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

7:12 p.m. Medical, stroke, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County

Friday, May 21

4:50 p.m. Medical, abdominal pain, Washburn Drive, Pea Ridge

