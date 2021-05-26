Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

Sunday, May 16
8:25 p.m. Medical, chest pain, West Pike Street, Pea Ridge
Monday, May 17
9:20 p.m. Fire alarm, Mitchell Lane, Pea Ridge
11:43 p.m. Fall, John W. Montgomery Circle, Pea Ridge
Tuesday, May 18
2:18 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, Nichols Road, Bentonville
Wednesday, May 19
1:25 a.m. Service call, North Curtis Avenue / East Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
5:25: p.m. Fall, Conrad Street, Pea Ridge
11:28 p.m. Medical, overdose/poisoning, Asboth Street, Pea Ridge
Thursday, May 20
12:38 a.m. Medical, sick person, Slack Street, Pea Ridge
9:42 a.m. Medical, sick person, Wilkerson Road, Garfield
3:22 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, West Pike Street, Pea Ridge
6:48 p.m. Downed trees, flooded road, East Plentywood Road / East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville
7:12 p.m. Medical, stroke, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County
Friday, May 21
4:50 p.m. Medical, abdominal pain, Washburn Drive, Pea Ridge