OPINION: Reach across the years -- touch a heart

As the school year comes to a close, families are making plans for summer vacations.

Many people say they've learned from this past year of the lockdowns from government regulations concerning the pandemic. Some say they've learned how valuable relationships are and how much they miss seeing family and friends. Others say they've re-evaluated their priorities.

When I was very young (a Brownie, a young Girl Scout), I cross stitched a saying -- "Make new friends, keep the old. One is silver, the other gold."

How true is that old saying! We have been very blessed with good friends. It seems the older we get, the less importance time holds.

When we first left northwest Arkansas 23 years ago, we wept at leaving dear friends and family. But, in the decade we spent in southeast Missouri, we developed new friends -- dear to our hearts. Then, we said "good-bye" to them, and "hello" again to friends in Arkansas. \

I love the French expression -- Au Revioir -- literally, to see you again. It is so true. Sometimes we say "see ya' later" and we don't. Other times, we think we're saying "good-bye" forever and we are reunited.

My granddaddy used to say "See ya' later, alligator." To which we would reply "After a while, crocodile." (Funny what you remember, isn't it? It's the small things that build great memories.)

We do not know what a day may hold. We may plan our days -- our months -- our years, but we do not hold the future in our hands. Unexpected events happen -- accidents, deaths, transfers, etc. But true friends always hold a special place in our hearts and minds and help to build who we are and how we interact with others every day.

Cherish the time you have each day -- smile at those you meet -- even the grouchy check-out clerk (maybe she's having a hard time at home). Hug those children and friends. Give someone a warm hand-shake or pat on the back. Everyone wants to know they matter to someone else. Everyone needs to feel valued. One of the most precious memories I have is of my great-grandmother. She seemed very small, old and frail. Her skin felt like paper. But she was so dear. I loved listening to the stories of the older relatives -- they loved reminiscing.

One of the favorite ministries in which my children and I participated was visiting the nursing home. For a couple of years, once a week, we went to a nursing home and the children sang. But more than that, they shook hands, hugged necks, sat in laps -- they interacted with the residents. Maybe you haven't called your grandparents lately. Even if it's long distance, a weekly call doesn't cost very much. Or drop them a postcard!

Both generations profit when the elder and the younger build their relationships. Our forefathers give us roots -- they help us see longer term because a decade is such a small fraction of their lives.

Our children give them wings -- promise for the future -- hope that maybe their lives may have counted for something after all. Those relationships don't have to be built on blood ties, although they may. Maybe you have a neighbor -- or there's someone at church or work with whom you could build that bond. Reach out this week and touch someone -- reach across the generations, the years. Call a friend and just say: "I was thinking of you." Today we're busy. All of us have our reasons -- and many are legitimate. We believe we're too busy to go visit or to write or call. But what a sad commentary on our lives if when we come to the end, we leave no hole -- no place where we filled a special place in someone's heart. Relationships are important. They are eternal. Making a difference in someone's life is the most valuable investment anyone can make.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, nine grandsons and three granddaughters with another due in June. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]