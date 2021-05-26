​OPINION: Gone with the Winns

With last week's graduation of Class of 2021, Blakelee Winn finished her four-year high school career as the most decorated athlete in Pea Ridge history.

After a terrific junior high sports experience, Winn stepped onto the state stage in her first outing in high school athletics, sparking her team to a surprise state championship in indoor track in 2018. As a matter of fact, Winn never competed in a state track and field championship where her team did not win the championship.

With Winn's points leading the way, Pea Ridge won the 2018, 2019 and 2020 4A State Indoor Track Championships, in addition to the indoor titles, the Lady Hawks went on to win the 2018, 2019 and 2021 4A State Outdoor Track Championships. The numbers of trophies Winn won as high point athlete at all the team championships won during the regular season is almost innumerable.

Only the state's response to the covid-19 virus kept the Blackhawks from claiming eight state titles during the Winn era.

Of course, the Winn family name was well known before the past two years. Besides her sisters (Taylor and Jordan) who contributed mightily in basketball, there were the boys.

Winn's male first cousins, Dayton, Dakota and Drew Winn teamed up to give Pea Ridge football fans quite a ride, with Pea Ridge soaring to a 56-10 record for the years 2012-2018 with a Winn on the team.

Besides being such talented athletes, the Winns were great kids to just have around. Team centered and unselfish, their talent was matched by their coach-ability.

This truly is an end of an era.

Diamond Hogs keep rolling

The Arkansas mens baseball team and the women's softball team played three games this weekend in Fayetteville.

The men were hosting No. 7 Florida, a dangerous team with a shot of winning the SEC East if they could handle the Razorbacks. They could not with the Hogs sweeping the erstwhile Gators in three straight to claim an outright SEC title and finish the regular season having won every series against every conference team, a feat that has only been done once before, 30 to 40 years ago by Vanderbilt.

This week is the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., (just outside Birmingham) and next week the Hogs will host a Regional. Get past the Regional and they will host a Super Regional with the winner of that headed to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series of Baseball.

Meanwhile over at Bogle Park, the Lady Razorbacks made short work of their opposition, shutting out Manhattan and South Dakota State before whipping Stanford 7-3. They will host a Super Regional this week against either Mississippi or Arizona.

If the LadyHogs win both Regionals, they will be heading for Oklahoma City to play in the College World Series of Softball.

This has been a record setting year for both the diamond programs. Besides the great numbers of wins these teams have strung together (baseball is 42-10 with the women sporting a 43-9 mark), the two programs boast the best facilities in the country with perhaps the greatest fan bases.

The Ladies earned the No. 6 overall seed in this year's 64-team playoffs and are expected to be in OKC with the men's program expecting to once again become "Omahogs."

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]